‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan, BAFTA-Winning ‘Sex Education’ Actor Aimee Lou Wood Lead Historical Comedy ‘Seize Them!’

Principal photography commenced Monday at U.K. locations on historical comedy “Seize Them!,” directed by Curtis Vowell (“Baby Done”).

The cast includes BAFTA winner, Aimee Lou Wood (“Sex Education”), Lolly Adefope (“Shrill”), Nicola Coughlan (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”), Nick Frost (“Hot Fuzz”) and Jessica Hynes (“W1A”).

Written by Andy Riley (“Ron’s Gone Wrong”), “Seize Them!” is a female led comedy set in dark ages Britain where Queen Dagan (Wood) is toppled by a revolution led by Humble Joan (Coughlan). The Queen becomes a fugitive in her own land, a hefty bounty on her head. With the help of Shulmay (Adefope), a former servant with a lot of secrets and Bobik (Frost), a shit-shoveller who wants more out of life, Queen Dagan must face hardship and danger as she embarks on a voyage to win back her throne.

The film is produced by Damian Jones (“Absolutely Fabulous The Movie”) and Matthew James Wilkinson (“Yesterday”) and executive produced by Nigel Green, Jack Webb, Sophie Meyer, Paul Grindey and Andy Riley. The film is financed by Entertainment Film Distributors (EFD) who are also releasing the film in the U.K. and Ireland.

Jones said: “We are very excited to be working with the funniest young actresses around today in Aimee, Lolly and Nicola as well as the epic Nick Frost and Jess Hynes. Backed by one of the best distributors in the U.K. in Nigel Green and EFD we feel privileged to be bringing this project to the big screen.”

“Seize Them!” will shoot over six weeks in Kent and Wales.

Frost added: “The chance to shoot in Wales, the land of my fathers, with Aimee and Lolly saying the terrific words, out loud, that Andy Riley has written, was a sweet temptation I found hard to resist.”