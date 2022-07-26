‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Would Make a Great James Bond, Russo Brothers Suggest

Regé-Jean Page, the breakout star from the first season of “Bridgerton,” could be a great James Bond, according to the Russo Brothers, who directed him in Netflix film “The Gray Man.”

In an interview with the U.K.’s Radio Times, the Russos were asked about persistent rumors linking Page to the role of James Bond. Joe Russo said: “He’s fantastic. I mean, he has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body. So you know, we’d watch him do anything — I mean we’d watch him read the phonebook!”

Anthony Russo added: “[He’s a] very savvy performer and [has] so much charm.”

In “The Gray Man,” Page plays suave CIA boss Denny Carmichael, who employs former agent turned private contractor Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) to bring down agent Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling), who is in possession of explosive secrets.

Page was long the bookmakers’ favorite to succeed Daniel Craig as 007 but in recent weeks, he has been superseded by fellow Brit Henry Cavill who has played Superman and Sherlock Holmes. In late June, Cavill appeared in a commercial for No 1. Botanicals’ herbal drinks where he gets fitted for a Savile Row suit and glances at an Aston Martin, both obvious references for Bond fans. The Aston Martin is silver, Bond’s car color of choice, and Cavill says in voiceover: “Of course, life will always have its sweet temptations, some more tempting than others.”

On the back of that, Cavill became the favorite at bookmakers Ladbrokes, over Page.

Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati had said at the time: “A not-so-subtle reference to 007 in his latest video has led to a flurry of bets on Henry Cavill replacing Daniel Craig. He’d be a perfect fit for the role and with Bond chiefs always on the look-out, it seems like the long-time frontrunner may well be the best man for the job.”

Meanwhile, at the premiere of “The Gray Man” in Los Angeles, when Page was asked about Bond, he seemed or feigned not to be able to hear the question.