Brent Renaud, U.S. Documentary Filmmaker, Killed in Ukraine at 50

Brent Renaud, a U.S. filmmaker and journalist, was killed in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sunday, while reporting on the Russian invasion of the country. He was 50.

The New York Times, for whom Renaud had worked previously, reported the news early Sunday, citing Ukrainian government sources.

“The Ukrainian authorities said he was killed in Irpin, a suburb [of Kyiv] that has been the site of intense shelling by Russian forces in recent days, but the details of his death were not immediately clear. Ukrainian officials said another journalist was wounded as well,” said the Times.

Renaud spent the past two decades producing films and television programs with his brother, Craig, and won a Peabody Award and two Columbia DuPont Awards. His works include “Dope Sick Love” and “Off to War” from 2005 and the 2014 documentary short “Last Chance High.”

L-R: Craig and Brent Renaud. Copyright (C) 2013 - Renaud Brothers

Local Ukrainian sources showed photographs of a New York Times press card and Renaud’s passport that had reportedly been found with his body. But the Times said that Renaud was not on assignment for the publication at the time of his death.

“The Renaud Brothers are best known for telling humanistic stories from the world’s hot spots and their projects have covered the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, political turmoil in Egypt and Libya, the fight for Mosul, extremism in Africa, cartel violence in Mexico and the youth refugee crisis in Central America,” reads a statement on the brothers’ website.

Renaud had also worked for a number of American news and media organizations in the past, including HBO, NBC and The New York Times.