Brad Pitt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lulu Wang Among BAFTA Expanded Membership

Brad Pitt, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Lulu Wang are among 900 new members inducted into the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since 2020.

The global intake also includes Akua Gyamfi, Anna Dick, Bobby Krlic, Caroline O’Neill, Fiona Shaw, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Jennifer Hampson, Kate Herron, Mark Bridges, Micheal Ward, Roger Clark, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Vanessa Kirby, Waad Al-Kateab and Woody Jackson.

Individuals selected for BAFTA’s new talent initiatives, Breakthrough and Elevate, are also welcomed as new members.

On Thursday, BAFTA opened applications for its new membership tier, Connect, created for emerging and mid-level professionals across the U.K. and North America to join the academy at an earlier point in their careers.

BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar said: “BAFTA continues to be committed to driving more inclusive industries and promoting unheard voices in the screen arts. Members are at the heart of everything we do and we’re always looking for talented people to join our global membership, whether they’re in the earlier stages of their careers or have more experience. I encourage anyone who shares our values to apply.”

Waad Al-Kateab said: “As a journalist and filmmaker, I’m thrilled that I get to be a part of BAFTA’s global community. By joining, I had the opportunity to meet and connect with professionals from all different backgrounds and walks of life, as well as to connect with people who, like me, are passionate about ensuring our creative screen industries authentically shape and reflect the world around us.”

In 2020, BAFTA revealed the results of a historic diversity review. One of the stated goals was to take proactive steps to increase diversity within its membership and become a more diverse, inclusive and representative organisation. Since Sept. 2020, BAFTA has invited over 500 people from underrepresented groups across film, games and television to join its membership and is on target to invite 1,000 in two years.