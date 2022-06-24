Erotic Love Story ‘Borders of Love’ Picked Up by Loco Films, Trailer Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)

French sales agency Loco Films has boarded erotic love story “Borders of Love,” which world premieres in competition at Karlovy Vary Film Festival. The company has debuted the film’s first trailer.

The Czech-Polish movie centers on Petr and Hana, who – after years together – share their unspoken erotic fantasies. What begins as an innocent conversation gradually turns into experimentation with a non-monogamous approach to their relationship. This debut by Tomasz Wiński “explores various forms of intimacy and the possibilities of its depiction on the big screen,” according to a statement.

Loco’s Laurent Danielou said: “We are thrilled and excited to work on such an elegant, inflaming and deep movie where the director manages to bring this hot subject to a high level.”

Wiński said: “Our film probes the intimacy of a couple who, through video confessions, explore the limits of honesty in an open relationship. We are interested in what the characters do not say, what they are reticent to divulge, what emotions they suppress and when these emotions are finally let out.

“Borders of Love” Courtesy of Loco Films

“We examine the boundaries and meaning of their honesty. We talk about the fragility of trust and repressed feelings, about what happens when we simply pretend for a long time and deny strong negative emotions in a relationship. And about whether we are capable or should even attempt to be completely honest with each other at all.”

His short film “George the Dog, Refugee” was awarded best screenplay at the Huesca festival in Spain (2019), the special mention of the national competition at the Pragueshorts festival (2020), and best short film at the Écu festival in Paris (2020).

“Borders of Love’s” screenplay is written by Kasha Jandáčková, Hana Vagnerová, Petra Hůlová and Wiński, based on a story by Hana Vagnerová and Wiński.

The producers are Jiří Konečný, Wiński and Tereza Nejedlá. The co-producers are Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková, Mariusz Włodarski and Marta Gmosińska.

It is produced by Endorfilm and One Way Ticket Films, and was supported by the Czech Film Fund. The co-producers are Pink Productions, Czech Television and Poland’s Lava Films.