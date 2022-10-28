Blue Fox Entertainment AFM Title ‘The Butchers Trilogy’ Goes Into Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Fox Entertainment is launching worldwide sales at the American Film Market on two new slasher features that complete its “Butchers Trilogy” horror project.

The global film sales and U.S. domestic distributor has greenlit production on “Butchers Book Three: Bonesaw,”which is due to go into production this fall in Canada. The second title in the trilogy, “Butchers Book Two: Raghorn,” is currently in post-production.

Blue Fox will debut first-look footage of “Raghorn” for buyers at the Santa Monica market, whilst handling worldwide sales on all three films.

The trilogy is being produced and distributed through Blue Fox’s Red Hound Entertainment label. Grimehouse and NW9 Productions are also producing.

“Most Hollywood producers can only dream about creating a top notch trilogy that will entertain fans around the world. Together with Adrian and Doug, we have done just that,” said Blue Fox’s James Huntsman.

Written and directed by Grimehouse’s Adrian Langley (“A Violent State,” “Gutshot”), the cast includes British actor Simon Phillips (“Age of the Living Dead,” “The Survivalist”), and Michael Swatton (“Ice Road Killer,” “Ash and Dust”).

“Each ‘Butchers’ film brings a new story to the series, and that gave me the opportunity to build on the first film in ways that could expand the world in ways you wouldn’t expect, while adding a roster of new characters and kills,” said Langley.

“Butchers Book One: Butchers,” the first film in the trilogy, was released by Red Hound Entertainment’s label in 2021.

It follows a family of sadistic butchers, living in the backcountry, who see anyone that crosses their path as dead meat.

In “Butchers Book Two: Raghorn,” the story continues when an accident leaves the captors in the hands of brutal cannibals who plan to hack them up for meat.

In “Butchers Book Three: Bonesaw,” three women are hunted across the backcountry by a killer that butchers humans for food.

Based in Los Angeles, Blue Fox’s recent sales titles include the New Zealand coming-of-age film “One Winter,” with Julian Dennison, Minnie Driver, and James Rolleston; the family comedy “Popular Theory,” starring Cheryl Hines, Sophia Reid-Ganzert, and Marc Evan Jackson; and the YA thriller “Jane,” about a high-school senior struggling with the death of a friend.

The company’s current U.S. releases take in the family movie “Railway Children, ” which is set in England during WWII, and is directed by Morgan Matthews.

Comedy “Sometimes Always Never,” starring Bill Nighy, the Julie Delpy-directed divorce drama “My Zoe,” and the Sundance family comedy “Abe,” starring Noah Schnapp feature among previous U.S. releases.

The company recently launched Blue Fox Financing, connecting borrowers with the largest database of film and television lenders and equity financiers worldwide.

The AFM runs Nov. 1-6.