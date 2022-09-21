Blue Finch Boards Sales on Beyond Fest Titles ‘Stéphane,’ ‘Good Boy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Finch Films has boarded international sales on European genre titles, Scandinavian thriller “Good Boy” and found footage film “Stéphane,” ahead of their world premieres at Beyond Fest.

“Good Boy,” which delves into the perils of the modern dating world, follows Sigrid who thinks she’s met the perfect match in Christian until she comes to find out that he lives with a man who acts like his pet dog.

French thriller “Stéphane,” a new take on the found footage genre, follows Timothée, as he documents his time with the larger-than-life, and almost unbelievable character that he meets whilst shooting a short film. As time goes on their jovial and eccentric talks become something far more sinister.

“Stéphane” directors, Timothée Hochet and Lucas Pastor, said: “Our movie is an homage to all of the Stéphane’s in the world. We all know a guy like him, in all of his weirdness and authenticity. We made a found footage movie that we would have loved to watch, one that plays with the audience and puts them in a weird and unique place that can be defined as a nightmarish comedy.”

“Good Boy” director Viljar Bøe said: “‘Good Boy’ is a project that means a lot to us and we’re very grateful and excited to be working with Blue Finch and just as eager to have our premiere at Beyond Fest. We couldn’t have hoped for a better place to start our festival run. With ‘Good Boy’ we’ve tried to mash several genres in the vein of films like ‘Audition’ and ‘Gone Girl’ and I hope the film will be thought-provoking and get under the audience’s skin.”

Blue Finch’s lineup also includes Mali Elfman’s Tribeca-selected “Next Exit,” award-winning documentary “Once Upon A Time In Uganda” and horror-comedy “She Came From The Woods,” starring Cara Buono (“Stranger Things”) and William Sadler (the Bill & Ted franchise).