Blue Finch Films Boards International Sales on LGBTQ+ Body Horror ‘Swallowed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Blue Finch Films has boarded international sales, excluding North America, on LGBTQ+ body horror “Swallowed.”

The film is directed by Carter Smith, known for cult horror film “The Ruins.” It follows two childhood friends, Benjamin and Dom, who are on the verge of being separated as the former is leaving rural Maine for Los Angeles. Dom has a plan to send Benjamin off with a pocketful of cash — all they have to do is deliver a package across the border. But things spiral wildly out of control when the package turns out to be something far more dangerous than they could have ever imagined.

“Swallowed” has played at the Overlook Film Festival and Fantasia, and is due to play at Arrow Video FrightFest and Fantastic Fest. The film stars Jena Malone (“The Neon Demon”), Cooper Koch (“They/Them”), Mark Patton (A Nightmare on Elm Street 2) and debutant Jose Colon.

Written, directed and produced by Smith, “Swallowed” is the first feature film made under his All The Dead Boys production banner. The film was produced by Noah Lang, Helio Campos and Ross O’Connor, with Evan Buxbaum and Josh Senior serving as executive producers.

Blue Finch Films will be starting international sales on the film during the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Smith said: “As a queer kid, growing up in a small town felt dangerous. At least as dangerous as the horror movies I loved so much. Maybe more so. I wanted so badly to see myself in the films I loved. What I got were campy sidekicks. Deranged serial killers. Faint undercurrents and vague subtext which barely touched on the loneliness I was feeling.”

” ‘Swallowed’ is a queer midnight love story that explores how far we are willing to go to protect the people we love — even when they can’t always love us back. It’s got blood. And pus. And sweat. And tears. And it’s exactly the tender sweaty body horror film I wish my teenage self had found in my local video store,” added Smith.

Blue Finch’s international slate includes Mali Elfmans’s Tribeca selected “Next Exit,” the SXSW selected documentary “Once Upon A Time In Uganda,” and horror-comedy “She Came From The Woods,” starring Cara Buono (“Stranger Things”) and William Sadler (the Bill & Ted franchise).