Bleecker Street Signs Output Deal With Canada’s LevelFilm

Bleecker Street has signed an exclusive output deal with Canadian distributor LevelFilm.

The partnership will see LevelFilm handle the Canadian distribution to Bleecker Street’s films where they control the North American or worldwide rights. The first movie that will be released under the new joint venture is Catherine Hardwicke’s action comedy “Mafia Mamma,” which stars Toni Collette and Monica Belucci.

The film is set for a nationwide release in 2023.

Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson negotiated the output agreement with Avy Eschenasy, while John Bain and Dave Hudakoc negotiated on behalf of LevelFilm.

Bleecker Street and LevelFilm previously collaborated on several titles including Emma Holly Jones’ “Mr. Malcolm’s List” with Freida Pinto, “Sundown” starring Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg, “Together Together” with Ed Helms and Patti Harrison, “The World to Come” with Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby, Kitty Green’s “The Assistant” and Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson’s “Save Yourselves!”

Other movies on Bleecker Street’s slate include Frances O’Connnor’s “Emily,” starring Emma Mackey, which world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival this week, opening the festival’s Platform Program; “Golda,” starring Helen Mirren and directed by Academy Award winner Guy Nattiv; “What Happens Later,” directed and starring Meg Ryan and co-starring David Duchovny; and “The Tutor,” directed by Alice Troughton and starring Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy and Daryl McCormack.

LevelFilm has released more than 200 titles, with an upcoming slate that includes Lindsay MacKay’s “The Swearing Jar” and Rob Connolly’s “Blueback.”

The Bleecker-LevelFilm deal is the second U.S.-Canadian distribution tie-up this festival. It follows A24’s multi-picture deal with Canada’s Sphere Films, as revealed by Variety.

TIFF runs from Sept. 8-18.