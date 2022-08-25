Billy Zane, Quavo Star in Action Thriller Film ‘Takeover’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Billy Zane and rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Quavo are starring in action thriller feature film “Takeover.”

Zane plays Gamal Akopyan, the leader of an international heist ring, who uses street takeovers to get away with mass robberies. When his latest heist goes awry, he must do whatever it takes to escape the Atlanta takeover scene alive – with nine figures worth of diamonds.

Street takeovers are a U.S. phenomenon where motorists arrive at a particular location in a coordinated manner similar to flash mobs, block streets with their vehicles and engage in stunts with their cars. Criminals often use this time to conduct robberies.

Trioscope, the production company behind Netflix’s “The Liberator,” and Quality Films (“Ice Cold”), the filmmaking division of Quality Control Music, are producing.

“Takeover” is set in and filming in Atlanta, a hotbed of the street takeover car culture. The film aims to underscore the fascination and controversy surrounding takeovers – also known as ‘sideshows.’ These will be brought to life using Trioscope’s proprietary technology that fuses live-action performances and CG.

“Takeover” is written by Jeb Stuart (“Die Hard,” “The Fugitive”), a longtime Trioscope collaborator who wrote WWII animated drama “The Liberator,” and Brad Easton (Marvel’s “Agent Carter”). It is directed by Trioscope chief creative officer Greg Jonkajtys, who directed “The Liberator.”

Quavo is the frontman of hip-hop trio Migos and his screen credits include “Atlanta” and the upcoming “Wash Me in the River.”

Zane recently starred in Peacock’s comedy series “MacGruber,” Netflix series “True Story” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys.” He is renowned for his role as Cal Hockley in “Titanic.” Zane next will be portraying Marlon Brando in the upcoming film “Waltzing with Brando,” which he is also producing.

Trioscope recently announced “Takeover World,” the company’s first-ever Web3-enabled community designed to boost the “Takeover” franchise by fully immersing its members within the Takeover universe. Within the “Takeover World” community, fans get the chance to collaborate in the development of the “Takeover” franchise, as well as access to the making of the “Takeover” film and its cast and creators.