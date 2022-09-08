Billie Lourd, Colin Hanks, Aisling Bea Board Transatlantic Comedy Drama ‘And Mrs’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Billie Lourd, Colin Hanks and Aisling Bea have boarded the transatlantic comedy “And Mrs,” which is set to start shooting in east London this fall.

The British feature centers on Gemma, a woman living in London (Bea) whose American fiancé Nathan (Hanks) dies shortly before their wedding day. When, with some encouragement from her sister-in-law, she decides to go ahead and marry him anyway, she has to overcome public opinion, the law of the land and even her own family’s objections.

Bea is best known for “This Way Up,” “Living With Yourself” and “Doctor Who,” and will soon be headlining the much-anticipated film based on the songs of Take That, “Greatest Day.”

Hanks was recently seen in Paramount+ drama “The Drama,” and will soon star in Peacock’s true crime limited drama series, “A Friend of the Family.”

Lourd, who landed her breakout turn in Olivia Wilde’s feature directorial debut “Booksmart” and is due to star alongside Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Working Title’s comedy “Ticket to Paradise,” plays Nathan’s chaotic but well-meaning sister, Audrey.

The feature will be directed by Australian director Daniel Reisinger, whose YouTube Originals series “Sideswiped,” starring Rosana Arquette, Peter Gallagher, Carly Craig and Jason Sudeikis, garnered more than 55 million views.

The film marks the second feature for comedy producer Dan Hine’s London label, Who’s On First. Hine will be producing alongside U.S. producing and financing partners, FirstGen Content.

Reisinger said: “‘And Mrs’ is the comedy we need after the last couple of years, one which helps us laugh through the tears. We’re lucky to have a cast gifted enough to nail the unique tone and who really embody their characters.”

Hine added: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with these three actors, who all share a deep personal connection to the material. It feels like this story has really found its moment post-pandemic — we cannot wait to bring it to life.”

‘And Mrs’ is written by up and coming theater writer Melissa Bubnic, whose play ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ will transfer worldwide from Sydney to London, New York and Italy. Bubnic is currently writing episodes of “Nautilus” for Disney+, and “A Town Called Malice” and “Stan’s Two Hands” for Sky Max.

