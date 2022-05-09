Bill Skarsgard, Michelle Dockery Action Thriller ‘Boy Kills World’ Boarded by Capstone Global (EXCLUSIVE)

Capstone Global has boarded action-thriller “Boy Kills World,” starring Bill Skarsgård, Michelle Dockery and Jessica Rothe.

The Los Angeles-based production and sales outfit is partnering on the pic with Nthibah Pictures, Hammerstone Studios, Sam Raimi’s Raimi Productions and Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment. Sales will be launched in Cannes, with both Capstone and CAA co-representing U.S. rights.

The Moritz Mohr-directed movie is described as a “dystopian fever dream action film” that follows “Boy,” a deaf-mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.

The project also stars Brett Gelman (“Stranger Things,” “Fleabag”), Isaiah Mustafa (“It Chapter 2”), martial arts master Yayan Ruhian, Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti (“Big Little Lies,” “The Boys”), Quinn Copeland (“Punky Brewster”), Andrew Koji (“Bullet Train”), Sharlto Copely (“District 9”) and Famke Janssen.

“Boy Kills World” is written by Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith (“Child’s Play”).

The film marks the feature directorial debut for Mohr who is known for short films and the TV series “Viva Berlin!” Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi are producing through Raimi Productions; Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment; Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn through Nthibah Pictures; and Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone Studios. Stuart Manashil and Dan Kagan are also serving as producers with Reza Brojerdi of Ventaro Film and Andrew Childs as executive producers.

Added Fitzjohn, producer and CEO of Talent 10: “Moritz’s fresh vision and concept demanded that we push beyond standard shooting techniques and reimagine how to approach long shots, stunt sequences and more. The cast and crew pushed the limits physically and creatively to bring this unique spectacle to life. The result is extraordinary. We are confident audiences around the world will respond enthusiastically.”

Christian Mercuri, chairman and CEO of Capstone, added: “Sam and Roy are truly masters of the genre and their support of Moritz speaks volumes as to the heights he can reach as a filmmaker. This incredible concept, led by a fiercely talented cast and crafted by a gifted filmmaking team in South Africa make ‘Boy Kills World’ an incredible package to represent in the marketplace.”