Academy CEO Bill Kramer Woos Venice: ‘Our Future Is With International Cinema As Much As American Cinema’

Bill Kramer, the newly appointed CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, kicked off his charm offensive with the international film community at the Venice Film Festival, telling a small audience of journalists that the Academy’s “future is with international cinema as much as it is with American cinema.”

Kramer — who is in Italy this week and will also be at Telluride — is keen to demonstrate the Academy’s support of its international contingent, which makes up more than 25% of its overall membership. Kramer said that international members comprised 50% of the latest class of new Academy members.

Kramer, who was interview by Variety’s Rome-based international correspondent Nick Vivarelli, suggested the org is looking to “educate” and “encourage” its international members to submit to more Oscar categories apart from best international feature film, and cited the multi-category success of films such as “Worst Person in the World” and “Drive My Car” in the recent Oscar season.

“I feel like ‘Parasite’s’ best picture win really changed the perception of the Oscars for international filmmakers. It’s continuing to evolve,” said Kramer.

The executive, who was appointed CEO of the Academy last month, added: “When the Academy was founded in 1927, it was more focused on Hollywood and industry and PR and optics, and over time, we’ve grown into an organization that’s so much more international.

“Venice Film Festival kicks off awards season and is so incredibly important to us,” continued Kramer. “We will continue to grow our presence at the festival.”

The executive underlined AMPAS’ close relationship with Italy, in particular, which is the most awarded country at the Oscars. The org also has a multi-year relationship with Italy’s famed Cinecitta Studios to “celebrate Italian cinema at the Academy Museum.”

AMPAS will on Tuesday evening host a cocktail reception and private dinner in Venice.

Meanwhile, Venice festival director Alberto Barbera, who was also on the panel, spoke at length about Venice’s changing profile on the international scene, noting that the festival’s relationship with Hollywood studios has “recovered” in the last nine years, after “some years of lack of interest on both sides.”

Crediting his staff, new screens and improved tech in the festival complex and efforts like the Venice Production Bridge and the Biennale College Cinema, Barbera said: “Our ability to react to the aggressive competition of other international festivals have obliged us to change our profile and capacity.”

Elsewhere, Kramer also responded to questions about security at the 2023 Oscars, though he did not comment on reports about Chris Rock being approached to host the show. He did, however, say “early-stage” conversations were underway.

“We are already hard at work with potential producers, and have been talking to ABC. Since I started in early July, we have always had incredibly strong security at the Oscars,” said Kramer. “We plan to have a host this year. That’s important to us, and it brings a grounding to the show. It’s all in early-stage conversations.”

Kramer spoke to journalists last week to discuss his plans for the Academy going forward.

“We want to move forward and have an Oscars that celebrates cinema,” Kramer said when asked if there is a plan for next year’s Oscars to address the on-stage altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith. “That’s our focus right now, it’s really about moving forward.”

The Venice Film Festival runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10.