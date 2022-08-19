Big Zuu Fronts BAFTA, Digital Cinema Media Emerging Talent Campaign – Global Bulletin

CAMPAIGN

BAFTA and Digital Cinema Media (DCM) have partnered on a cinema campaign, which premieres Aug. 19 across the U.K., to inspire the next generation of creative talent by showcasing the diverse range of skills and knowledge that goes into making award-winning films, games and television. The campaign revolves around a national cinema-ad produced by DCM’s creative arm DCM Studios narrated by double BAFTA-winner Big Zuu.

The ad features actor Tom Hiddleston opening a BAFTA envelope to reveal an unidentified winner, with Big Zuu asking the audience: “If it’s your name in that envelope, who do you thank?” Behind-the-scenes content and clips from films including “Skyfall,” “Get Out” and “1917,” celebrate cast and crew behind the camera to encourage budding creative talent to see themselves in a future screen industries role. It ends with the message: “There are a lot of people behind every BAFTA. You could be one of them.”

A supporting careers campaign led by BAFTA on its social and digital platforms will highlight free resources and guidance provided by them spanning mentoring, bursaries, networking opportunities, masterclasses and career development initiatives, to help talented people take their first step into the film, games and television industries.

The ad premieres is aimed at a broad, diverse audience and will run for seven weeks, appearing alongside films including Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” Olivia Wilde’s thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Bullet Train” featuring Brad Pitt.

Watch the ad here:

DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Doha Debates and film cooperative Muzungu Producciones have teamed for a four-part global short documentary series focused on the role of music in fostering youth social movements. The first film, “Raising Their Voice: Ettijah,” was shot by emerging Palestinian filmmakers Nour Abu Kamal and Tamara Abu Laban, and profiles an all-women hip-hop group who perform inside Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem. The film premiered at the Amman International Film Festival in Jordan in July. Other forthcoming films in the series, also shot by local, emerging filmmakers, will focus on musicians and burgeoning youth social movements in Brazil, Senegal and Greece.

Doha Debates is a production of Qatar Foundation, a state-led nonprofit organization in Qatar led by Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser Al-Missned.