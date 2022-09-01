BFI London Film Festival Unveils Full Lineup Including ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ #MeToo thriller ‘She Said’

The BFI London Film Festival has unveiled its full lineup for the festival’s 66th edition, set to take place this October.

Among the films that will be screening are “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” #MeToo thriller “She Said,” which tells the story of how two New York Times journalists broke the Harvey Weinstein story, and “The Son,” Florian Zeller’s long-awaited follow-up to “The Father.”

Among the films already announced for the festival, which runs from Oct. 5-16, are the world premieres of “Pinocchio,” from Guillermo del Toro and “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.”

“I’m immensely proud of the BFI London Film Festival and the talented team who take it from strength to strength every year,” said BFI CEO Ben Roberts. “They continue to find creative ways of reaching new audiences across the U.K., including through our free programme and a wider range of work, including our series and VR and immersive works. The LFF provides a vital platform for global filmmakers to showcase their work and I’m excited to see such a bold and expansive range of films, more world premieres than ever and an incredible range of debuts from U.K. directors. We couldn’t do it without our loyal supporters, including our principal partner of 13 years American Express, so huge thanks to them and our many other sponsors, funders, partners, including the U.K. Government and the U.K.’s National Lottery players who do so much to enable both the festival and our work throughout the year.”

Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival director said: “If there is something that unites these brilliant but disparate works, it’s the boldness and ambition of their filmmakers and creators. As we emerge from an unprecedented period of disruption and change – a global health crisis, instability, climate change, artists are our North Star, helping guide us and shape our understanding in a complex and often confusing world. And the work here reminds me again of why we love films, television, visual storytelling of all kinds…it has the power to help us see. We are so grateful to these artists for their work and can’t wait to share it with audiences.“

Check out the list of headline galas below:



• Opening Night Gala – “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical” (U.K., dir. Matthew Warchus)

• Closing Night Gala – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (U.S., dir.-scr. Rian Johnson)

• American Express Gala – Empire Of Light (U.K.-U.S., dir.-scr. Sam Mendes)

• American Airlines Gala – “The Banshees Of Inisherin” (Ireland-U.K.-U.S., dir.-scr. Martin McDonagh)

• “Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths” (Mexico, dir. Alejandro G. Iñárritu)

• “Decision To Leave”(South Korea, dir.-prod. Park Chan-wook)

• “Living” (U.K., dir. Oliver Hermanus)

• “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” (U.S., dir. Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson)

• “She Said” (U.S., dir. Maria Schrader)

• “The Son”(U.K., dir. Florian Zeller)

• The Mayor of London’s Gala – “Till” (U.S., dir. Chinonye Chukwu)

• BFI Patrons’ Gala – “The Whale” (U.S., dir. Darren Aronofsky)

• “White Noise” (U.S., dir.-scr. Noah Baumbach)

• “The Wonder” (U.K.-Ireland, dir. Sebastián Lelio)

The full line-up for the 66th BFI London Film Festival can be found here.