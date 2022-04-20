Beta Cinema Closes Deals in Major Territories for ‘Diabolik,’ a Leading Contender at the Italian Film Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based sales agency Beta Cinema has closed sales to several major territories for stylish comic-book adaptation “Diabolik,” which is among the leaders in the race for Italy’s top film awards – the David di Donatello Awards – with 11 nominations. Beta Cinema will kick off presales on the film’s sequels in Cannes.

“Diabolik” has been acquired by buyers in France (Metropolitan), Spain (Flins & Piniculas), and Latin America and Portugal (Sun Distribution Group). All rights have also been sold to Canada (Mongrel Media), South Korea (Contents Gate), Taiwan (AV-Jet International) and the former Yugoslavia (Discovery).

Filming on the two sequels wrapped in March, with Giacomo Gianniotti (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Marvel’s Avengers”) in the role of the charming master thief Diabolik. Based on the highly popular comic-book series, which has sold more than 150 million copies worldwide, the story is again set in the fictional city of Clerville in the 1960s.

“Diabolik” Courtesy of Antonello and Montesi

The stylish crime films are written and directed by Marco and Antonio Manetti, who made their directorial debut in 1995 with an episode in the film “De Generazione.” Their movie “Zora la Vampira” was released in 2000, followed by “Piano 17,” “Paura 3D” and “L’Arrivo di Wang.” In 2013, they garnered acclaim from critics and public alike with “Song of Napoli.” In 2017, their film “Love and Bullets” was presented at the Venice Film Festival, and won the David di Donatello Award for best picture, among other honors.

“Diabolik’s” nominations for the David di Donatello Awards include best lead actress for Miriam Leone, best actor in a supporting role for Valerio Mastandrea, best production design for Noemi Marchica, best costume design for Ginevra de Carolis, best original song for Manuel Agnelli, and best score for Pivio and Aldo De Scalzi. The awards ceremony will take place on May 3.