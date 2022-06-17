Beta Cinema Picks Up ‘The Fox’ by Adrian Goiginger, Director of Break-Out Hit ‘The Best of All Worlds’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Beta Cinema will handle international sales on “The Fox,” a drama about an Austrian soldier and his friendship with a wounded fox cub, set during World War II. Alamode Filmverleih will release the film in German-speaking territories in early 2023.

The film is directed by Adrian Goiginger, whose directorial debut “The Best of All Worlds” became a break-out hit after premiering at the Berlinale in 2017, winning more than 100 awards around the world.

Beta Cinema will introduce “The Fox” to select international buyers at the German Previews, the annual industry event organized by German Films in Munich from June 20-23.

“The Fox” is the true story of Franz Streitberger, Goiginger’s great-grandfather, a motorcycle courier for the Austrian army, which was incorporated into the German Wehrmacht. At the beginning of World War II, the introverted young soldier comes across a wounded fox cub that he looks after as if it were his own child, and takes to occupied France with him. Through this friendship with the wild animal, his own past as an outcast farmer’s son, which he has always run away from, slowly catches up with him.

Simon Morzé (“The Tobacconist,” Berlinale entry “One of Us”) and actor/director Karl Markovicz (Academy Award winning “The Counterfeiters,” “Mahler on the Couch,” “Babylon Berlin”) star. The cinematographer is Yoshi Heimrath (“Berlin Alexanderplatz,” “We Are Young. We Are Strong.”).

The producers are Hana Geißendörfer, Malte Can, Peter Wirthensohn, Thomas Pridnig, Goiginger, Peter Wildling and Gerrit Klein.

Geißendörfer Pictures teamed up with Lotus Film, 2010 Entertainment and Giganten Film for the German-Austrian co-production, in cooperation with SWR, ARTE, BR and ORF Film/Fernseh-Abkommen.

The film was supported by Deutscher Filmförderfonds, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, Medien- und Filmgesellschaft Baden-Württemberg, Die Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien, Österreichisches Filminstitut, FISA – Filmstandort Austria, Filmfonds Wien, Land Salzburg/Wirtschaft, Land Salzburg/Kultur, Stadt Salzburg and Eurimages.

In his debut feature “The Best of All Worlds,” Goiginger told the true story of his own childhood years growing up with a drug addicted mother with striking honesty. The film garnered him, among many other prizes, the Best Narrative Feature Award at the New York City Independent Film Festival, the Best European First Film Award at the Zlin Film Festival, and five prizes at the Austrian Film Awards in 2018.