Berlinale Title ‘Nobody’s Hero’ Finds North American Distribution With Strand Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Alain Guiraudie’s “Nobody’s Hero” which is handled by Films du Losange and world premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

The movie, which opened the Berlinale Panorama section, is set in Clermont-Ferrand revolves around Frederic, a 35 year-old man who falls in love with with a middle-aged sex worker who is married.

“Nobody’s Hero” marks the third collaboration between Strand and Guiraudie which began with the helmer’s most successful film “Stranger By The Lake,” followed by his Cannes Competition title, “Staying Vertical.”

“Alain has been a dear colleague to our company, and we are so happy to be working with him again on this wonderfully exuberant comedy that is not only funny, but humane and completely original,” said Strand Releasing’s Jon Gerrans who negotiated the deal with Alice Lesort for Films du Losange. Guiraudie previously contributed to Strand Releasing’s 30th Anniversary project which debuted at the Museum of Modern Art.

Films du Losange distributed the movie in France and has now sold it to Spain, Portugal (Filmin), Brazil (Pandora Filmes), Poland (Aurora Films), Greece (Weird Wave), Baltics (Estinfilm), Belgium (Cinema Galeries) and Czech Republic (Film Europe). German-speaking territories, Taiwan and Switzerland are in advanced negotiations.

Strand Releasing recently acquired Francois Ozon’s “Peter Von Kant” which world premiered in competition, on the opening night of the Berlinale, as well as Ursula Meier’s “The Line” which also competed at the festival.

Based in Los Angeles and run by Gerrans and Marcus Hu, the banner is planning to showcase “Nobody’s Hero” at festivals across the U.S. before releasing the film in the fall.

Strand Releasing’s slate of upcoming titles includes Rithy Panh’s “Irradiated,” Lou Ye’s “Saturday Fiction,” and Kirill Serebrennikov’s “Petrov’s Flu,” as well as “Girl Picture.”