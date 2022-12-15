Berlinale Reveals First Panorama, Generation Titles For 2023 Edition

The Berlin Film Festival has revealed the first tranche of titles for its Panorama and Generation strands.

The Panorama lineup includes films from Ukraine, Yemen and about Iran. Of the 14 films selected, 11 are world premieres. There are new films by Sepideh Farsi, Jennifer Reeder, Tina Satter, Sacha Polak, Malene Choi and Ira Sachs.

The films selected for the Generation Kplus and Generation 14plus competitions include nine shorts and nine features, including 11 world premieres.

Stars featured in titles across the strands include Willem Dafoe, Ben Whishaw, Adèle Exarchopoulous, Leon Dai and Sydney Sweeney.

The festival takes place Feb. 16-26, 2023.

PANORAMA TITLES

“Al Murhaqoon” (“The Burdened”)

by Amr Gamal. With Khaled Hamdan, Abeer Mohammed, Samah Alamrani, Awsam Abdulrahman, Shahd Algonfedy

Yemen/Sudan/Saudi Arabia



“Au cimetière de la pellicule” (“The Cemetery of Cinema”)

by Thierno Souleymane Diallo

France/Senegal/Guinea/Saudi Arabia



“El castillo” (“The Castle”)

by Martín Benchimol. With Justina Olivo, Alexia Olivo

Argentina/France



“Hello Dankness”

by Soda Jerk

Australia

“Inside”

by Vasilis Katsoupis. With Willem Dafoe

Greece/Germany/Belgium



“Iron Butterflies”

by Roman Liubyi

Ukraine/Germany

“Passages”

by Ira Sachs. With Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw, Adèle Exarchopoulous

France



“Perpetrator”

by Jennifer Reeder. With Kiah McKirnan, Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Lowell, Melanie Liburd, Ireon Roach

U.S.



“Reality”

by Tina Satter. With Sydney Sweeney, Josh Hamilton, Marchánt Davis

U.S.



“Silver Haze”

by Sacha Polak. With Vicky Knight, Esmé Creed-Miles, Charlotte Knight, Archie Brigden, Angela Bruce

Netherlands/U.K.



“La Sirène” (“The Siren”)

by Sepideh Farsi

France/Germany/Luxembourg/Belgium



“Stams”

by Bernhard Braunstein. With Sophia Waldauf, Martina Ambrosi, Eva-Maria Kofler, Pascal Mair, Kevin Kirchebner

Austria

“Stille Liv” (“The Quiet Migration”)

by Malene Choi. With Cornelius Won Riedel-Clausen, Bjarne Henriksen, Bodil Jørgensen, Clara Thi Thanh Heilmann Jensen, Dawid Ściupidro

Denmark



“Transfariana”

by Joris Lachaise

France/Colombia

GENERATION TITLES

“Aaaah!”

by Osman Cerfon

France

Generation Kplus. Short film

“Adolfo”

by Sofía Auza. With Juan Daniel García Treviño, Rocío de la Mañana

U.S./Mexico

Generation 14plus

“L’ Amour du monde” (“Longing for the World”)

by Jenna Hasse. With Clarisse Moussa, Esin Demircan, Marc Oosterhoff

Switzerland

Generation Kplus

“Antes de Madrid” (“Before Madrid”)

by Ilén Juambeltz, Nicolás Botana. With Alejo Martínez, Agustina Castaño

Uruguay

Generation 14plus. Short film

“Crushed”

by Ella Rocca

Switzerland

Generation 14plus. Short film



“Darvazeye royaha” (“Dreams’ Gate”)

by Negin Ahmadi

Iran/Norway/France

Generation 14plus



“Deniska umřela” (“Dede is Dead”)

by Philippe Kastner

Czechia

Generation Kplus. Short film



“Entre deux sœurs” (“To Be Sisters”)

by Anne-Sophie Gousset, Clément Céard

France

Generation Kplus. Short film

“Helt super” (“Just Super”)

by Rasmus A. Sivertsen. With Hennika Eggum Huuse, Todd Monrad Vistven, Johannes Kjærnes, Tobias Santelmann, Kari Simonsen

Norway

Generation Kplus



“Infantaria” (“Infantry”)

by Laís Santos Araújo. With Ana Luiza Ferreira, Karolayne Rayssa, Francisco Nunes, Ane Olivia

Brazil

Generation 14plus. Short film



“Míng tian bi zuo tian chang jiu” (“Tomorrow Is a Long Time”)

by Jow Zhi Wei. With Leon Dai, Edward Tan

Singapore/Taiwan/France/Portugal

Generation 14plus



“Nanitic”

by Carol Nguyen. With Kylie Le, Van Pham, Ly Pham, Dam Nguyen, Eve Sevigny

Canada

Generation Kplus. Short film



“Le paradis” (“The Lost Boys”)

by Zeno Graton. With Khalil Ben Gharbia, Julien de Saint Jean

Belgium/France

Generation 14plus



“Le proprietà dei metalli” (“The Properties of Metals”)

by Antonio Bigini. With Martino Zaccara, Edoardo Marcucci, David Pasquesi, Antonio Buil Pueyo

Italy

Generation Kplus



“Sica”

by Carla Subirana. With Thais García Blanco, Núria Prims, Marco Antonio Florido Añón, María Villaverde Ameijeiras

Spain

Generation 14plus



“To Write from Memory”

by Emory Chao Johnson

U.S.

Generation 14plus. Short film



“Waking Up in Silence”

by Mila Zhluktenko, Daniel Asadi Faezi

Germany/Ukraine

Generation Kplus. Short film

“Zeevonk” (“Sea Sparkle”)

by Domien Huyghe. With Saar Rogiers, Dunia Elwaleed, Sverre Rous, Valentijn Dhaenens, Hilde De Baerdemaeker

Belgium/Netherlands

Generation Kplus

