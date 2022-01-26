Berlinale Contender ‘Axiom’ Picked Up By The Playmaker Munich (EXCLUSIVE)

The Playmaker Munich has signed with Bon Voyage Films to handle the international sales for their Berlinale contender “Axiom,” a film about identity and social behavior. The sales agency will present the film to buyers at the virtual European Film Market.

“Axiom,” written and directed by sophomore filmmaker Jöns Jönsson, will have its world premiere as part of the Encounters competition at this year’s Berlinale, which runs Feb. 10-20.

Julius is an eloquent young museum attendant loved by his friends, colleagues and his girlfriend. One day he invites his colleagues on a sailing trip on his aristocratic family’s boat. But something goes wrong. Julius is not who he seems to be.

“‘Axiom’ is a story about different identities and the big question: ‘Am I me or just the sum of the others?’ Especially in times of social media, this is a topic that we can all relate to and which this film tells in an extraordinary way,” said Amir Hamz, the film’s producer, and managing director of Bon Voyage Films.

German actor Moritz von Treuenfels plays Julius, a charming young man “who one gladly follows at first, only to feel less and less comfortable with the contradictions that arise from his fluid approach to life,” according to a statement.

“Julius impresses everyone with his worldly knowledge and free-flowing conversation embodying modern ideals of self-reinvention. Yet his behavioral patterns are in conflict with the rules of society. Unfolding with a flexibility that echoes that of the protagonist, ‘Axiom’ is a fascinating exploration of this disquieting contradiction that is both visceral and intellectually dizzying.”

Jönsson has written and directed numerous plays and short films, most notably “Havet” (best short film at Timishort Film Festival and Berlinale entry in 2009) and “Wertingen” (2011, Festival du Cinema de Brive). His debut feature “Lamento” won the First Steps Award and premiered at 2014 Berlinale in the Perspektive Deutsches Kino section.

“Axiom” is a production by Bon Voyage Films in co-production with WDR/ARTE. The production was supported and funded by Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Minister of State for Culture and Media (BKM), and German Federal Film Fund (DFFF). The local German distributor is Filmperlen.

The Playmaker Munich will launch several new films as a market premiere at EFM including sci-fi “Rubikon” by Magdalena Lauritsch, which participated in the work-in-progress stage at Frontières Buyers Showcase in Cannes last year, and family western “Young Winnetou & the Lost Buffalos.” It will also show a teaser of space thriller “Holy Shit!”