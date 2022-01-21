Mariano Biasin’s ‘Sublime’ Gets Trailer, Sale to Germany Ahead of Berlin World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based sales agent Meikincine has dropped the trailer for “Sublime,” a film by Argentinian Mariano Biasin, which will world premiere at next month’s Berlinale, playing in Generation 2022.

The trailer comes as “Sublime” has sealed its first major territory sales deal, selling to Salzgeber for Germany and Austria.

Produced by Juan Pablo Miller at Tarea Fina, the film follows Manuel, 16, as he prepares for his band’s upcoming show while navigating a challenging love triangle.

“Sublime” deals with friendship and love, and how they intermingle during a time when emotions and hormones run high. The film is anchored by its soundtrack played out on screen by Manuel’s band, and it tackles challenges of modern youth through its characters’ endearing awkwardness and unbounded hope – and just enough teenage brooding. His looming band performance hastens Manuel on his journey to find his courage, and with enough courage, himself.

The trailer opens with bandmates talking about creating a new song, interspersed with shots of the band tuning up in a rehearsal space. We see Manuel as he prepares a hidden van with Christmas lights in hope of creating a romantic atmosphere for a night with his girlfriend, yet the outcome of it is unknown. Scenes of youthful exuberance and folly bookend with a final shot of Manuel singing new lyrics for their song.

“Sublime,” which was a standout last December at Ventana Sur’s Copia Final pix-in-post strand,

“We are delighted to be the German distributor for ‘Sublime,’ this subtle and touching film with characters to identify with. We’re looking forward to welcome Mariano and his team in Berlin soon,” said Daniel Blosat, Salzgeber acquisitions manager.

“It’s a dream come true to have the world premiere of ‘Sublime’ at the Berlinale, a festival that we love to be part of,” said Juan Pablo Miller.

Meikincine sales agent Lucía Meik added: “We are very proud with the trailer we got, Mariano is so talented. Having distributor Salzgeber on our team for the world premiere at the Berlinale represents a significant support for local strategy.”