Berlin Film Festival 2022 Selection: Updating Live

The 72nd edition of the Berlin Film Festival is revealing the films in the Competition and Encounters strands, as well as the not-yet-announced films of the Berlinale Special section.

The festival will go ahead as an in-person event, albeit with seating capacity in movie theaters reduced to 50% and without any parties or receptions. The dates of the fest have also been adjusted, with the Berlinale running only from Feb. 10-16, rather than for the full 11 days through to Feb. 20 as previously planned.

The Berlinale has been revealing its program in stages, with the Panorama selections unveiled on Tuesday.