Berlin Film Festival Prepares Full-Blown On-Site Edition, Shows Solidarity With Ukraine, Introduces News Series Award

After two editions which were altered due to the pandemic, the Berlin Film Festival is preparing for a full-blown in-person 2023 edition which they’ve titled “Let’s Get Together.”

The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival will take place Feb. 16-26, with the industry activities hosted as part of the European Film Market on Feb. 16–22, the Berlinale Co-Production Market on Feb. 18–22 and Berlinale Talents (Feb. 18–23), among other events.

The fest will also express its solidarity with Ukraine through dedicated events, such as face-to-face encounters and community film experiences. “Film festivals are places that strengthen freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and peaceful dialogue,” said the Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

“With the ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, and the courageous protests and liberation struggles in Iran, the 2023 Berlinale stands even more firmly for these democratic values, and remembers victims of war, destruction and oppression all over the world,” said the duo.

The festival will also introduce an award for the best series production as part of its Berlinale Series sidebar.

Berlin was able to host an in-person festival this year despite being caught in a wave of the COVID omicron variant but the EFM, which is the world’s second biggest film market, was held online. This year’s jury, presided over by M. Night Shyamalan, handed the Golden Bear award to Spanish director Carla Simón for her film “Alcarràs,” a drama about a Catalan farming family facing eviction from their land.