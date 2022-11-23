Berlin’s European Shooting Stars Jury Unveiled – Global Bulletin

JURY DUTY

The jury for the 2023 edition of European Shooting Stars has been unveiled and it includes internationally-recognized directors, producers and actors as well as one of Variety‘s own editors, Leo Barraclough.

The jury, which was selected by European Film Promotion (EFP), will decide which of the 27 actors nominated for the European Shooting Stars will be selected to take part. Of the 27 who were nominated by their national EFP members, 10 will be chosen to go forward.

European Shooting Stars is set to run at the Berlin International Film Festival from Feb. 17-20, 2023. The EFP is made up of film promotion institutes and film centres across Europe.

As well as Variety‘s international features editor Leo Barraclough, the jury includes Oscar-nominated Polish director and screenwriter Jan Komasa, Oscar-nominated Norwegian producer Maria Ekerhovd, Goya-award winning Spanish actor and screenwriter (and former Shooting Star) Veronica Echegui and Dutch casting director Rebecca van Unen.

DEALS, DEALS, DEALS

Indie production house Red Planet Pictures has inked a deal with author Louise Candlish following their adaptation of her novel “Our House.”

Candlish will work with Red Planet Pictures executive producer Tom Mullens on an array of new projects. Mullens previously produced “Our House” for ITV, which starred Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton.

Red Planet Pictures, helmed by Belinda Campbell and Alex Jones, are part of the Asacha Media Group.

They have also optioned Candlish’s novels “The Swimming Pool” and her upcoming “The Only Suspect.” Candlish will work with producer Elizabeth Kesses-Delport of EJK Productions on the former while “Our House” writer Simon Ashdown is attached to adapt the latter.

Curtis Brown Group brokered the deal.

***

U.K. broadcaster ITV has inked a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery International Television Distribution that will see a number of much-loved U.S. TV series including “Arrow” and “Gotham” available on its soon-to-launch streaming platform ITVX.

Free-to-air ITVX will offer viewers all five seasons of “Gotham,” the D.C.-universe set drama in which Ben McKenzie stars as Detective Gordon and David Mazouz as a young Bruce Wayne, as well as “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals,” and “Smallville,” among other shows.

ITV’s head of content acquisitions Sasha Breslau and controller of acquisitions Jonathan Vandermeer negotiated the deal.