Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong Join Jodie Comer on ‘The End We Start From’ Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) and Mark Strong (Venice hit “Tár”) have joined Jodie Comer on the cast of “The End We Start From.”

BAFTA winning director Mahalia Belo (“Ellen”), has commenced principal photography on the film, which is based on the novel by Megan Hunter and adapted for the screen by Alice Birch (“Normal People,” “Succession”).

Also joining the cast are Joel Fry (“Cruella”), Gina McKee (“Line Of Duty”), Katherine Waterston (“Fantastic Beasts”) and Nina Sosanya (“Screw”).

In the film, when an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos.

The film is produced by Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland (“The Mauritanian”) for Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch, Liza Marshall (“Temple”) for Hera Pictures, Amy Jackson (“Aftersun”) and Sophie Hunter.

Executive producers are Cumberbatch for SunnyMarch, Comer, Strong, Sébastien Raybaud, Fanny Soulier, Pieter Engels, Kate Maxwell for Anton, Dave Caplan and Jason Cloth for C2 Motion Picture Group, Eva Yates and Claudia Yusef for BBC Film and Lizzie Francke for the BFI.

Anton, C2 Motion Picture Group, BBC Film and the BFI are co-financing the film. Anton and UTA Independent Film Group are handling worldwide sales, with UTA having helped structure the financing of the film alongside Anton.

Comer said: “My character is ordinary and extraordinary, both her very personal life and the world around her have been turned upside down and she is dealing with the unknown at every turn. Her story is about the quiet heroics of determination, devotion, bravery and love.”

Belo added: ” ‘The End We Start From’ is a unique and original take on a survival film. One that feels in tune with the climate crisis we are experiencing now. It delivers an honest look at the nature of a hero, someone forced to be brave who sometimes can’t be. It is incredible to be working with such an extraordinary cast, bringing this human, primal, and ultimately hopeful story to life.”



