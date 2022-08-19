Bron Studios Boards Bear Grylls’ Coming of Age Animated Movie ‘Endangered’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Explorer and TV personality Bear Grylls is telling his coming-of-age story in an animated movie produced with Bron Studios.

“Endangered” will chart the story of how the former British soldier set out on a path to become an adventurer. It will follow an ordinary teenage boy who finds himself “plunged into a world of action, exploration and danger” as the newest recruit of a covert, kids-only emergency rescue organization: the Secret Ops Squad.

In the film, an animated 14-year-old Grylls finding his feet among a five-strong team of intrepid teens. With the young adventurer exchanging his school classroom for the rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra, “Endangered” showcases the natural world, and spotlights environmental issues like deforestation and species extinction.

Developed at the U.K.’s Pinewood Studios, “Endangered” is produced by Bron Studios, Platinum Files and Bear Grylls Adventures.

Global distribution is being led by Bron Studios, which recently backed films including “Joker,” “Bombshell,” “House of Gucci” and “Licorice Pizza.”

Grylls said of the project: “The goal with this movie was always to make the ultimate animated adventure, brimming with courage, kindness and a never-give-up spirit. This is the sort of stuff that I was hooked on as a kid — jungle missions, getting into endless scrapes and adventures with my best buddies and trying to save and protect the world in the process! ‘Endangered’ has it all and it is incredible to see how the team have taken a young Bear Grylls and crafted this into such an inspiring, positive, fun adventure.”

Alongside Grylls’ performance, “Endangered” also features the voice talent of Sean Teale (J.J Abrams’ “Little Voice”), Kevin Eldon (“Game of Thrones”) and Rei Lim (“Four Weddings and a Funeral”).

Grylls is a BAFTA and doubly Emmy winner best known for his adventures in the wild, which have sometimes included celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Roger Federer and Barack Obama. His TV shows include “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” for National Geographic, “World’s Toughest Race” for Amazon’s Prime Video and interactive series “You vs. Wild” for Netflix.

Watch a teaser for “Endangered” below: