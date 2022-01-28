BBC Buys Nordic Crime Drama ‘Trom’ Set in the Faroe Islands (EXCLUSIVE)

BBC has acquired “Trom,” a crime drama set in the Faroe Islands, which will have its international premiere at the Berlinale Series Market Selects.

A Viaplay Original, “Trom” is produced by REinvent Studios with Kyk Pictures and Truenorth. REinvent International Sales represents worldwide rights. “Trom” will premiere on Viaplay on Feb. 13

Based on Jagvan Isaksen’s crime novels, “Trom” was created by Torfinnur Jákupsson and directed by Kasper Barfoed (“Dicte: Crime Reporter”) and Davíd Óskar Ólafsson (“The Valhalla Murders”). The cinematic show is headlined by Nordic stars including Ulrich Thomsen (“The New Pope”), Maria Rich (“Follow The Money”) and Olaf Johannessen (“The Exception”).

“We are thrilled and proud that the BBC has come on board ‘Trom,'” said Helene Aurø, sales and marketing director at REinvent International Sales. “BBC has broadcast some of the best Nordic series ever produced in the past and we hope ‘Trom’ will be a success as well. We are really looking forward to presenting this to the U.K. audience,” added Aurø.

The six-part show follows a journalist, Hannis Martinsson (Ulrich Thomsen), who unexpectedly receives a message from Sonja, his estranged daughter, claiming that her life is in danger. Hannis heads back home to the Faroes and discovers Sonja’s body in the bloody waters of a whale hunt. His search for answers soon brings him into conflict with the local police and uncovers a web of secrets within the close-knit community.

“Trom” was boarded by ZDF and Arte at an early stage. The series, which is believed to be the first show to lens in the lush Faroe Islands, was previously pitched at the Berlinale Co-Pro Series market in 2019.

REinvent International Sales is also handling Trine Piil’s “Nothing,” a coming-of-age thriller based on Danish author Janne Teller’s bestselling novel by the same name; as well as “Burn My Letters,” directed by Björn Runge (“The Wife”) and starring Bill Skarsgård (“Deadpool”), Asta Kamma August (“The Pact”) and Gustav Lindh (“Queen of Hearts”).

Annika Pham contributed to this story.