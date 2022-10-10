BBC Film Director Eva Yates Sets Out New Editorial Team, Hires BFI and Fable Pictures Executives

BBC Film boss Eva Yates has set out her new editorial team, with the BFI’s Kristin Irving joining as a commissioning executive, and Anu Henriques boarding as a development executive.

Meanwhile, Claudia Yusef has been named commissioning executive, expanding her responsibilities across development and production.

Irving was a senior production and development executive at the BFI’s Film Fund. She formerly worked in a number of development roles including for production company Portobello Pictures on films such as Pawel Pawlikowski’s Oscar-winning “Ida.” She also worked across sales at sister company, Fandango Portobello. At the BFI she has exec produced films including “Rye Lane,” “A Gaza Weekend” and “The Origin.” She joins BBC Film in November.

Meanwhile, Henriques was previously development associate at “Stan & Ollie” and “Wild Rose” producer Fable Pictures, working across its film and TV slate. Prior to this she worked with Sarah Gavron as associate director on “Rocks.” Henriques is the founder and co-director of Skin Deep, an arts and culture organization that makes space for Black creatives and creatives of colour to work towards justice through cultural production. She is also the co-director of We Are Bridge, an organization set up to ensure the sustained legacy of new and emerging talent within the film and TV industry. She also joins BBC Film in November.

Elsewhere, Yusef joined BBC Film as head of development in January 2019. She previously worked at Number 9 Films, and before that as a talent executive at the Scottish Film Network, part of BFI Network. She also worked as Development Executive at 42 Management and Production. At BBC Film, she executive produced “Ali & Ava” and Mahalia Belo’s forthcoming debut feature, “The End We Start From.”

Yates said: “Since taking the reins at BBC Film my priority has been building an outstanding creative team to ensure our filmmakers enjoy the most thoughtful, rigorous and dynamic support available. I couldn’t be happier to announce Claudia’s expanded role and the appointments today of Kristin and Anu, all of whom bring exactly this energy. They are joining a passionate multi-disciplinary team dedicated to supporting and uplifting world class filmmakers – we’re excited to welcome them on board.”