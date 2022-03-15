BBC Content Seeks Commissioning Director, BBC Film and Storyville, Appoints Anna Dickeson as Factual Commissioning Editor

BBC Content has advertised for the high powered role of commissioning director, BBC Film and Storyville, a position formerly held by Rose Garnett under the title director of BBC Film.

BBC Film is the feature film-making arm of the BBC, co-producing some 15 films a year. Recent successes include the BAFTA and Critics Choice awards winning “The Power of the Dog” and “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir: Part II.”

Storyville is the broadcaster’s flagship feature documentary strand and showcases films from around the world including “Welcome to Chechnya” and “Collective.” It moved under the remit of BBC Film in 2020. Storyville was led by Mandy Chang, until the executive left to join Fremantle as global head of factual. “Flee” executive producer Philippa Kowarsky was appointed commissioning editor, reporting into Garnett.

Garnett recently resigned her BBC Film position to join A24 and Eva Yates is currently serving as acting director.

To fill Garnett’s role, the BBC is seeking “a leading industry figure with an extensive editorial reputation for delivering exceptional film and features documentary programming.”

“With an in-depth understanding of commissioning strategy, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record and an extensive range of contacts, balanced with a passion to innovate and explore new alternatives,” the advertisement states.

Meanwhile, BBC Content has appointed Anna Dickeson as commissioning editor, documentaries, working with Clare Sillery and Jack Bootle on documentaries, history, religion, science and natural history content based in Leeds. Dickeson will be responsible for building relationships with external partners and talent in the North, as part of the BBC’s commitment to increasing portrayal of all audiences across the U.K. She joins from The Garden, where she helped manage the company’s expansion into the North as creative lead of The Garden Yorkshire. During this time The Garden successfully moved their flagship series “24 Hours in A&E” out of London and secured a new popular factual series commission that will be produced out of the northern office.

As well as developing various series including the BBC’s “Grand Party Hotel,” Dickeson has produced and several BAFTA winning and RTS nominated series including “Educating the East End” and “One Born Every Minute.”