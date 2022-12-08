BAFTA Film Awards: Final Four Categories to Be Aired Live, Backstage Studio Added, Show to Have Two Hosts

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has revised its broadcast plans for the film awards, which take place on Feb. 19 at London’s Royal Festival Hall (pictured).

For the first time in its history, the event will culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories. In previous years, the ceremony has been recorded and broadcast as-live on the same day.

The broadcast is being aired on BBC One in the U.K. and is syndicated globally.

The production will have two hosts, leading the ceremony from the auditorium. There will also be a new backstage studio. The intention is to give audiences an “access all areas” experience, complete with VTs from the red carpet and backstage, alongside talent interviews from past and present winners, nominees and presenters.

Music performances will feature throughout the broadcast.

The broadcast is co-produced by BAFTA and Spun Gold TV.

Three rounds of voting by BAFTA’s membership kick off on Friday. The longlist will be released on Jan. 6, followed by the nominations via a global livestream on Jan. 19 from the charity’s newly redeveloped HQ at 195 Piccadilly, London.

Recently appointed BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said: “The EE BAFTA Film Awards are an annual showcase to celebrate the extraordinary skills, talent and craft of the film industry. We know the transformative impact that winning a BAFTA can have, not only for the names in the gold envelope, but for all the people watching at home who we hope will be inspired to become the filmmakers of the future.

“The changes we are introducing to the BBC One broadcast of the awards will ensure those audiences will have the best seats in the house. Going live for the last awards of the night will raise anticipation, and our back-stage studio will give viewers exclusive insight into the event and the talent taking part.”