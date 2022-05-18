Barry Pepper to Star in Luke Sparke Horror Movie ‘Scurry,’ Film Mode Entertainment Launch Sales

Barry Pepper (“Saving Private Ryan,” “Maze Runner”) is set to star in horror film “Scurry” from “Occupation Rainfall” director Luke Sparke.

Film Mode Entertainment is launching world sales at Cannes.

“Scurry” sees two injured strangers — a family man and a criminal — trapped underground while the city above is attacked by a monstrous threat. Bleeding and with no resources, their only hope is to make it out of a treacherous tunnel before time runs out.

Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke and Luke Sparke are producing the feature while Zac Garred and Alex Becconsall are co-producing.

Clay Epstein, Geoff Imrie and Luke Sparke are executive producing.

“Scurry” is a Film Mode Entertainment and Sparke Films production.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Luke and the Sparke Films team on yet another stellar feature film that raises the genre bar as well as the project’s commercial viability around the world,” said Epstein. “The addition of Barry Pepper and his adept talent, along with his massive global following starting with films like ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘The Green Mile’ to more recent titles with box office earnings exceeding the $1 billion mark all add immense value to ‘Scurry.’”

Producers Carly Sparke and Carmel Imrie added: “As huge horror/thriller fans it is fantastic to be able to step into the genre with ‘Scurry.’ This elevated horror film is sure to terrify and have the audiences on the edge of their seat when they watch.”

Pepper is repped by Untitled Entertainment, Kohner Agency, and Mark Wetzstein at Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern.