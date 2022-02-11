Banijay Partners with ‘La Vie en Rose’ Producer Alain Goldman for Series, Films

Banijay has partnered with Alain Goldman, the French producer of “La Vie en rose” to produce premium scripted series and feature films through his two production entities, Pitchipoï Productions and Montmartre Films.

Goldman, whose production company was previously named Legende Films, will work alongside Banijay France.

The French producer had been working with nearly every French film studios, notably Gaumont, and has also been collaborating with streamers such as Netflix with “The Spy,” starring Sacha Baron Cohen, and Amazon Prime with Caroline Vigneaux’s “Flashback” and Mélanie Laurent’s “The Mad Women’s Ball.” Besides “La Vie en Rose,” which earned Marion Cotillard an Oscar, Goldman has also produced “An Officer and a Spy” (2019), “The Connection” (2014) and “The Crimson Rivers” (2000).

“Banijay shares our vision for the company going forward, and their immediate understanding and belief in our ethos makes them the perfect partner for our future,” said Goldman. “Joining a forward-thinking global company like Banijay gives us the ability to reach even greater heights in the years to come.”

François de Brugada, CEO of Banijay France, said: “Banijay provides solace for talent who wish to be creatively free from the constraints of a single creative content strategy.”

De Brugada said that this alliance will allow Goldman to “maintain and evolve a healthy pipeline of scripted titles spanning movies and series.” As Banijay is looking to ramp up its presence in the film landscape, Goldman will become “central pillar” in this strategy, added the senior executive.

Goldman’s pipeline includes the adventure film “Verde” directed by Cédric Jimenez (“The Stronghold”) about Ingrid Betancourt and Clara Rojas’ captivity in the Colombian jungle.