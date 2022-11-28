Banijay Americas to Open Massive Production Facility in Brazil (EXCLUSIVE)

Capping the celebration of Endemol Shine Brazil’s 15th anniversary, parent company Banijay Americas will be unveiling what they tout will be the largest independent production studio facility in Latin America.

In a statement led by Ben Samek, president and chief operating officer, Banijay Americas, the nearly 750,000 square feet (more than 70,000 square meters) Banijay Studios Brasil will be based in São Paulo and “welcome third-party TV and film clients alike.”

The new indoor-outdoor facility is being built in Guarulhos, located relatively close to São Paulo’s international airport where hangars, warehouses and other large-scale facilities stand, and is expected to open by spring next year.

In comparison, Globo Studios, owned by Brazilian media giant Globo, occupies a total area of 18.6 million sq. ft (1.73 million m²) – that includes an Atlantic forest – in Rio do Janeiro and runs 13 studios encompassing a total area of 135,000. sq. ft (12,500 m²).

The studio deal was forged by Samek, Endemol Shine Latino President Laurens Drillich and Endemol Shine Brasil CEO, Nani Freitas.

To be managed by Endemol Shine Brasil, the upcoming studio will “offer a variety of options for productions of all sizes, with indoor and outdoor facilities, world-class technology, scenography sheds and modern office space for producers and talent.”

“We are always looking for new opportunities to grow our business and strengthen our local production companies and at the same time, enhance the quality of our shows,” said Drillich. “So, when the team at Endemol Shine Brasil came to us with a plan to build a studio complex in São Paulo, we were immediately interested. There is currently a huge demand for studio space in Brazil, a very important market for us, with one of the most engaged audiences in the world and endless possibilities. Our parent company at Banijay recognized this made a lot of sense and quickly made the necessary investments to make Banijay Studios Brasil a reality,” he added.

Frietas concurred: “Here in Brazil, we have seen record growth in original television production over the last few years and with that growth, there has been a tremendous demand for audiovisual facilities for studios like ours to deliver high-quality programming to networks and streaming platforms alike. So, we chose to build this new world-class facility, where we can both produce our own original content and also offer third-party clients the opportunity to produce their series in this beautiful, massive new space, as well.”

Ben Samek

In a report on São Paulo, shoot incentive consultancy Olsberg SPI identified a lack of studio in fracture as one of the crucial challenges facing in other ways vibrant city production.

Kantar Ibope reports that Brazilians spend, on average, almost eight hours a day on broadcast, pay TV, video games and streaming – far more than twice the global average of 2 hours and 55 minutes.

Indeed, in 2019, Globo launched a new $50 million studio complex in the face of increasing competition and in a bid to amp up its in-house drama production for its various outlets. These include its free-to-air networks, its Globosat pay offering and its SVOD service, GloboPlay.

Endemol Shine Brasil currently produces hits for Globo, Netflix, HBO Max, Band, Discovery Home & Health, Record, MTV, GNT among various other outlets. It has produced such hit series as “Love Is Blind,” “MasterChef, Survivor,” “All Together Now,” “Rio Shore,” “The Rolling Kitchen,” “Iron Chef, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “The Wall, Masked Singer,” “Queen Stars” and the recently launched “MasterChef+.”

It was recently recognized as the top production company in the nation at the Caboré Awards and two of its series, “The Masked Singer Brasil” and “The Bridge Brasil,” were shortlisted for the prestigious Rose d’Or Award. Endemol Shine Brasil will have produced more than 20 original series this year, a 21% uptick compared to its 2021 output.