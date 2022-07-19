BAFTA Names Former Sky Studios Executive Jane Millichip as New CEO

BAFTA has unveiled its new, incoming CEO as former Sky Studios executive Jane Millichip.

The org said on Tuesday that Millichip, a well-regarded media veteran, was selected by the Board of Trustees following “an extensive and highly competitive search.” She will take up the role in October. Millichip departed Sky Studios earlier this year after almost a decade at the Comcast-backed pay-TV operator. She was seen as a distribution leader and a driving force behind the company’s sustainability drive.

Millichip replaces 25-year BAFTA veteran Amanda Berry, whose departure in 2023 was announced by the Academy in December. Her appointment comes during a pivotal time for BAFTA, which restructured many of its awards and operations following an in-depth diversity review, and recently unified its New York and Los Angeles branches as part of a North American expansion.

The executive most recently served as chief content officer at Sky Studios, and prior to that, as chief commercial officer. Millichip’s 25-year career in television spans production, distribution and broadcasting and she has extensive international experience, having overseen editorial and commercial activities in Sky’s European markets.

Previously, as managing director of Sky Vision, Millichip established and built Sky’s production portfolio and distribution business, acquiring and managing production companies in the U.K. and U.S.

Millichip is also passionate about environmental sustainability and spearheaded Sky Studios’ commitment to Planet Placement and Albert, the BAFTA-owned screen industry organization for environmental sustainability. She is also a Trustee of SEEd – a sustainability and environmental education charity.

Krishnendu Majumdar, chair of BAFTA, said: “This is the first time the CEO role has been available at BAFTA in over 20 years and I’m thrilled that we’ve pulled off a real coup in finding Jane, an inspirational leader who shares BAFTA’s values for making the screen industries more accessible, inclusive and environmentally sustainable.

“Jane brings with her a unique and impressive combination of top-level commercial and creative experience that will ensure BAFTA delivers its charitable remit, maintains the gold standard of our Awards and makes a positive impact on the film, games and television industries,” said Majumdar. “She is highly regarded as a global television industry leader and is brilliantly placed to take BAFTA to new heights.”

Millichip added: “BAFTA is a world-renowned brand and arts charity; entrusting its welfare to a new CEO is no small matter. I salute Amanda Berry and Kevin Price for their long-standing and impressive tenure, and I am honoured to be given this opportunity to take the organization forward in the next chapter of BAFTA’s story. Increasing accessibility, inclusion and relevance for the beneficiaries of BAFTA’s learning initiatives, for its members, for the screen industries and for public audiences, alongside a focused growth strategy, will enable BAFTA to evolve and deliver its charitable goals for years to come. I have seen the passion and commitment from all those involved in the organization, and I am thrilled to be joining such a brilliant team.”

Bal Samra, governance and appointments committee chair at BAFTA, added: “Jane is the ideal leader to champion and grow BAFTA’s work; celebrating the craft across film, games and television, elevating talent, promoting inclusivity and representation and being a voice for the screen industries. We look forward to seeing the organization thrive under her leadership.”