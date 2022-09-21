BAFTA Winning Producer Mary Burke Launches Public Dreams With ‘The Crown,’ ‘Severance’ Talents (EXCLUSIVE)

Executive producer Mary Burke has launched production company Public Dreams Ltd, which aims to bring together the best of film and TV talent to produce distinctive, ambitious, commercial content for the British and global markets.

Burke launches the company after five years as senior executive at the BFI Film Fund and 13 years at Warp Films where she amassed more than 40 TV and film credits including “Submarine,” “Saint Maud,” “Phantom of the Open,” “Brian and Charles,” “God’s Own Country,” “Colette” and “Ammonite.” She has won a BAFTA Scotland best feature award for “For Those in Peril” and a BAFTA Cymru in the same category for “Submarine.”

In 2010, Burke was recognized by Variety as a producer to watch.

Public Dreams launches with a development slate including “Targets,” a returnable drama series blending comedy-horror and political drama from writer/director Amrou Al-Kadhi (“The Watch”) for BBC Drama; an option on Kate Davies’ award-winning, humorous coming-of-age debut novel “In At The Deep End”; and developments with talent including actor-writer Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), writer-director Aoife McArdle (“Severance”) and a classic film remake with Studiocanal.

Executives who have boarded Public Dreams include Nicky Stean (‘Nowhere Boy”) who has joined from Ecosse as development producer, and Radha Bhandari – whose short film “For Heidi” premieres at the BFI London Film Festival in October and will participate in the festival’s talent development program Network@LFF 2022 – as development executive.

Music supervisor Phil Canning (“Four Lions”) has also joined Public Dreams to develop specifically music based projects, as he also continues his position as creative manager for film at Universal Music Publishing.

Burke said: “Public Dreams is an extension of more than 20 years of producing by bringing my most cherished talent relationships under one roof, no holds barred. We aim to deliver entertaining, cinematic and ambitious stories with integrity for domestic and international audiences alike. Public Dreams has already hit the ground running with a strong development slate and a couple of solid book options, so it’s an incredibly exciting time for us.”