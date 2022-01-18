Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening,’ Leos Carax’s ‘Annette’ Win France’s Lumière Awards

Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” won best film and actress for Anamaria Vartolome at France’s Lumière Awards on Monday evening.

“Happening,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was acquired by IFC Films, beat out Leos Carax’s “Annette,” Emmanuelle Bercot’s “Living,” Xavier Giannoli’s “Lost Illusions” and Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle.”

Julia Ducournau’s Cannes’ Palme d’Or winning “Titane” was surprisingly snubbed from the best film and director categories. The daring movie won the female newcomer prize which was picked up by Agathe Rousselle. The Lumiere Awards are meant to be selected by France-based members of the foreign press, as are the Golden Globes.

Carax, meanwhile, won best director with “Annette,” a musical drama with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver. The movie also won best cinematography for Caroline Champetier and best music for Sparks. “Annette” previously earned Carax a best director prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Lost Illusions,” the sprawling adaptation of Honoré de Balzac’s literary masterpiece which was leading Lumière nominations with five nods, won best script. Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh won best first film with “Gagarine.” The filmmakers, who are currently in the U.S. to prepare their next film, were represented at the awards ceremony by Alséni Bathily and Lyna Khoudri (“The French Dispatch”).

The best animated feature kudo was handed out to Patrick Imbert for “Summit of Gods,” while Thimotée Robart won best male newcomer for his part in Vincent Maël Cardona’s “Magnetic Beats.”

Benoit Magimel won best actor for his role in Emmanuelle Bercot’s drama “Living,” beating strong contenders like Vincent Lindon in “Titane.” Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier’s critically acclaimed film “The Velvet Queen” won best documentary. Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” which has been shortlisted for the Oscars’ international feature film race, won best international co-production.