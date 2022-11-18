Audrey Diwan, Rosalie Varda Board Adrian Moyse Dullin’s Short ‘The Right Words’ as Exec Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Rosalie Varda and Audrey Diwan have boarded Adrian Moyse Dullin’s live action short “The Right Words” as executive producers.

The film, which was selected for Cannes’ Palme d’Or competition last year, tells the story of a brother and sister who get a kick out of embarrassing each other on social media. One day, on a crowded bus home from school, the sister convinces her younger brother to approach his crush.

“When naive and romantic Mahdi is peer-pressured into confessing his love to Jada, a girl who doesn’t know he exists, his declaration becomes a public spectacle,” reads the logline.

“The Right Words” is written and directed by Moyse Dullin and represents his fiction debut. He is currently working on a feature film about love. The short is produced by Punchline Cinéma co-founder Lucas Tothe with cinematography by Augustin Barbaroux.

The film has been shortlisted for the 2023 Césars and is an Oscar qualifier. It has screened at almost 150 festivals including Sundance, Palm Springs and London. Salaud Morisset are repping international sales.

“What touched me the most is that [‘The Right Words’] is at the crossroads of genres,” said Diwan, the award-winning journalist and screenwriter turned director. “’The Right Words’ succeeds in being a topical film, while maintaining the subjectivity of its characters. It surprises the spectators by remaining on the fringe of their expectations.”

French costume designer, producer, writer and actor Rosalie Varda added: “Today teenagers are affected by the cruelty of social networks. I hope this touching story will help to show that love can help them through these difficult situations that are thrown at them.”