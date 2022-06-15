‘Asian Persuasion’ Wraps, ‘Supernatural Academy’ Sells – Global Bulletin

PRODUCTION

Production has wrapped on “Asian Persuasion,” a New York Asian tale of a down-on-his-luck chef who cooks up a scheme to marry off his ex-wife in an attempt to escape substantial alimony and child support obligations, before realizing that he wants a second chance. Featured actors include Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.Ap, Yam Concepcion (“Nightshift”), Janice Sonia Lee (“Emily the Criminal”), Ami Sheth (“Most Beautiful Island”), Rachel Alejandro (“Ang Larawan”), Fe Delos Reyes (“Lumpia with a Vengeance”), Joyce Keokham (“Denture Adventure”), comedian Rex Navarrete (“Badass Madapaka”), Imani Hanson (“An Angry Boy”), Devin Ilaw (“Virtue”, “The Annex”), Renee Rogoff (“Carma”), Mairin Lee (“Marcy”), Hamilton’s Marc delaCruz, RAW founder Josh Kesselman, CaliStar, and Tony Labrusca (“ML”, “Hello, Stranger: The Movie”). It was directed by Jhett Tolentino from a script by Mike Ang and is now being edited by Aacharee Ungsriwong (“Come Here”, “Maybe, Marriage”). Production is by Jhett Tolentino Productions banner in association with Brooklyn-based Planet X Studios.

France-based Cyber Group Studios has agreed to produce a feature-length animated film “Nanami and the Quest for Atlantis” with Japan’s Nippon Animation. The fantasy adventure film is based on 1994 Japanese TV series “Tico and Friends” which aired in France and other parts of Europe. The new film, telling a tale of a girl touring the oceans with her orca friend, will be a 2D animation targeting 7-14 year-old viewers and will be directed by Takekiyo Hitoshi (“After-School Midnighters”). The companies do not disclose a delivery date for the completed film but say that it will be followed by a spin-off TV series. These will be the first elements of a longer-term relationship that could involve other Nippon Animation series and new properties and initiatives.

SALES

41 Entertainment

“Supernatural Academy,” a Peacock first-run animated series about adversarial twin sisters, has found multiple additional broadcasters around the world. With production and rights sales handled by London-based 41 Entertainment, the 16-episode series has been licensed to ABC Australia, The Walt Disney Company (Japan), New Zealand’s public broadcaster TVNZ, MBC Middle East, HOT Israel and Bell Media’s Crave in Canada ahead of playout next week. Adapted from “The Supernatural Academy” novels by Jaymin Eve, the television series was created by Allen Bohbot and Jaymin Eve with Gillian Horwath as head writer, original songs by John Majkut and animation services by ICON Creative Studio in Vancouver. Larissa Diaz (“Supernatural,” “Falling Skies,” Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart”) and Gigi Saul Guerrero (“Marvel Superhero Adventures,” “Into the Dark,” “Super Monsters,” “Nina’s World”) provide the lead characters’ voices.

“Fantastic Friends” Off The Fence

Dash Pictures’ six-part travel series, “Fantastic Friends,” has been sold to HBO Max EMEA, TVNZ and Bell Media by the international distribution arm of factual content specialist Off The Fence. Hosted by James and Oliver Phelps (the Weasley twins from the Harry Potter franchise), each episode sees them travel to a destination to meet up with one of their famous friends, who then take on the role of tour guide. The cast includes the twins’ Harry Potter co-stars Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Luke Youngblood (Lee Jordan), as well as Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”), Sophie Skelton (“Outlander”) and Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”). It is produced and directed by Emmy nominated filmmaker Daniel Sharp (“Vikings: The Rise and Fall”).

The series is scheduled to launch on Bell Media’s Crave in Canada (in English and French) on June 17, before rolling out on HBO Max EMEA on July 2 and TVNZ on August 6. Dash Pictures is now in production on a second six-part series of “Fantastic Friends,” produced by Sharp and Agata Pieczynska (“For the Love of the Game”).

“Elon Musk’s Crash Course” Red Arrow Studios International

Meanwhile, Red Arrow Studios International has closed several international deals for documentary “Elon Musk’s Crash Course” (1 x 75’), an exposé of the billionaire Tesla chief executive and potential Twitter buyer, which premiered on FX and Hulu in the U.S. in May. New global broadcast partners for the show include Bell Canada, Australia’s Nine Network, AMC Networks International for Spain and Portugal, TVNZ and Israel’s Yes channel.

“Elon Musk’s Crash Course” is part of Red Arrow’s The Weekly: Special Edition, a collection of standalone documentaries, produced by the New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company.

TRAINING

The National Film and Television School (NFTS), Scotland has launched a multi-camera TV conversion program (July 25-Aug. 12) in partnership with BBC Studioworks and Glasgow City Council, to enable the development of a skilled Scottish workforce to support the expansion of Scotland’s TV entertainment sector. The program is designed to develop individuals who already have some experience in the screen industries, or who have transferable skills from other sectors, and give them the working practices, knowledge and understanding of multi-camera production to kick-start their careers in studio entertainment production.

Following BBC Studioworks’ appointment as operator of the new Kelvin Hall studio in Glasgow, due to open in the fall, and the growing demand to make more TV shows in Scotland, the requirement for local skilled TV crews is expected to grow significantly. The three-week free course comprises a week based at Kelvin Hall, with access to BBC Studioworks’ studio facility, and two weeks in the NFTS 4K TV studio in Beaconsfield, with both accommodation and travel to Beaconsfield paid for. Following course, BBC Studioworks will provide paid work opportunities for the participants for a minimum of four weeks at Kelvin Hall or another of BBC Studioworks’ studio facilities.