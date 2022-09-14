Asghar Farhadi, Christine Vachon, Alexander Nanau Join Juries at Zurich Film Festival

Iran’s Asghar Farhadi, who directed the Oscar winners “A Separation” and “The Salesman,” U.S. producer Christine Vachon, whose credits includes Oscar winner “Boys Don’t Cry,” and Oscar nominees “Far from Heaven” and “Carol,” and Romania’s Alexander Nanau, the director of the Oscar nominated “Collective,” are among the jury members at the 18th edition of the Zurich Film Festival, which takes place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.

Farhadi will head the jury for the International Feature Film Competition. He is joined by the U.K.’s Clio Barnard, who directed the BAFTA nominated “The Arbor,” “The Selfish Giant” and “Ali & Ava”; L.A.-based Brazilian Daniel Dreifuss, a producer on the Oscar nominated “No” and “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany’s Oscar entry; Swiss/Italian screenwriter and director Petra Volpe, whose credits include Tribeca prizewinner “The Divine Order”; and Sweden’s Peter “Piodor” Gustafsson, the producer of Ali Abbassi’s “Border,” which won the main award in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes.

Vachon heads the Focus Competition. She is joined by Swiss filmmaker Fred Baillif; Austrian director and screenwriter Katharina Mückstein; Italian editor Maria Fantastica Valmori; and Swiss journalist Roger Schawinski.

Nanau heads the Documentary Film Competition jury. He is joined by Macedonian producer Atanas Georgiev, who was an Oscar nominee with “Honeyland”; Swiss producer and director Joëlle Bertossa, whose credits include “I Am Not Your Negro”; Czech Republic’s Nina Numankadić, the director of Doc Alliance, and producer of “FREM”; and Indian filmmaker Sushmit Ghosh, a Sundance prizewinner and Oscar nominee with “Writing With Fire.”