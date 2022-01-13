Asa Butterfield, Natalia Dyer Set to Star in Horror Thriller ‘All Fun and Games’

“Sex Education” star Asa Butterfield and “Stranger Things” actor Natalia Dyer are set to take the lead roles in high concept horror thriller “All Fun and Games.” The movie follows a group of siblings who find themselves in a game with a demonic twist.

Anton, whose credits include “Greenland,” “The Night House” and “Curs>r,” is producing with Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO, best known for “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” and will present the film to buyers at the virtual European Film Market in Berlin next month.

It will be co-directed by Ari Costa, whose credits include “Extraction,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Internet Kills,” and Eren Celeboglu, who worked on “The Internet Kills” and “Scrubs,” in their directorial debuts. It will be written from a script they co-wrote based off J.J. Braider’s original spec that sold competitively to AGBO. Principal photography is set to begin at the end of March 2022.

“All Fun and Games” is produced by Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois, as well as AGBO’s Kassee Whiting. Serving as executive producers are AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot and Anton’s Holly Hubsher.

“It has been a great experience developing this project with Eren and Ari and we could not be more excited to continue the journey with them on their first feature,” said Zois. “Asa and Natalia are perfect for the film and with the guidance of Joe, Anthony, and AGBO, there is no question this is going to be a fan favorite.”

The film is fully financed by Anton, with the company’s Cecile Gaget overseeing worldwide sales and introducing the project to buyers at next month’s European Film Market. Anton and CAA Media Finance are co-representing U.S. rights.

This latest production follows Anton’s recent success with its previous high concept thriller “Curs>r,” starring Butterfield, Eddie Marsan and Iola Evans, and featuring Robert Englund, which was acquired by Netflix for worldwide release in 2022 in one of the largest deals at the 2021 Cannes market.

“All Fun and Games” will be produced through AGBO’s Gozie Agbo banner, which is geared toward “championing exciting visionaries in independent film.” The film marks the latest installment in a series of similar efforts since the company’s inception including the highly anticipated sophomore film from directing duo “The Daniels” titled “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” (with A24); Isaiah Saxon’s “The Legend of Ochi” (with A24), which recently wrapped production; and the critically acclaimed horror film “Relic,” helmed by newcomer Natalie Erika James, released last year (with IFC Films).

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Sebastian, John, and the entire Anton team on this visionary horror-thriller,” said AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo. “Through Gozie Agbo, we strive to mentor and cultivate daring new voices; Ari and Eren are the epitome of next-generation filmmakers. We’ve had the privilege of watching Ari grow in all facets of filmmaking through our work together over the years and, most recently, at AGBO. We are so proud to support him and Eren in their feature directorial debuts.”

Butterfield made his on-screen debut at the age of eight in “After Thomas” (2006). In 2007 he featured in “Son of Rambow,” alongside Will Poulter. The following year he starred in the film adaptation of John Bayne’s novel by the same name “The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.” His leading role as Bruno earned him critical acclaim and a nomination for the British Independent Film Award’s Most Promising Newcomer. In 2011, he starred in Martin Scorsese’s adventure film “Hugo,” and in 2015, a leading role in James Graham’s “A Brilliant Young Mind.”

His further film and TV credits include “Greed” (2019), “Slaughterhouse Rulez” (2018), “Time Freak” (2018), “Then Came You” (2018), “Journey’s End” (2017), “The Space Between Us” (2017), “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” (2016), “Ender’s Game” (2013), “The Wolfman” (2010), “Nanny McPhee Returns” (2010), and “Merlin” (2008). He is best known for his leading role as Otis Milburn in the Netflix worldwide phenomenon “Sex Education,” which is on its third season.

Butterfield is represented by Independent Talent Group, CAA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Dyer is perhaps best known for her role as Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” “Stranger Things 4” is set to debut this summer. Recently, Dyer appeared in the Netflix film “Things Heard & Seen,” alongside Amanda Seyfried, James Norton and Rhea Seehorn, and she starred in Karen Maine’s indie film “Yes, God, Yes.”

Dyer is represented by WME, One Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.