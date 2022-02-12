Russia’s Arna Picks Up ‘Brother and Sister,’ ‘Colors of Fire,’ ‘Tank,’ ‘Little Allan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Arna Media, the Russian distribution company run by Nadezda Motina, has secured the rights to “Brother and Sister,” “The Tank,” “Little Allan – The Human Antenna” and “The Colors of Fire” for its theatrical pipeline.

Arnaud Desplechin’s family-drama “Brother and Sister” stars Marion Cotillard, Melvil Poupaud and Golshifteh Farahani. Cotillard and Poupaud play the titular siblings who, following the death of their parents, reunite after decades of silence. It is a companion film to Desplechin’s 2004 César award-winning movie “Kings and Queen.” The project is produced by Why Not Productions and is in post, set to be completed by May. Arna acquired the rights from sales agent Wild Bunch.

Clovis Cornillac’s “The Colors of Fire” is the female-powered thriller based on Pierre Lemaitre’s bestseller. The film, which stars Lea Drucker, Benoit Poelvoorde, Olivier Gourmet, Fanny Ardant and Cornillac, follows Madeleine (Drucker) through 1920s Paris on a journey to avenge those who conspired to rob her of her inheritance of a financial empire, leaving her in ruins. Arna acquired the film from Gaumont, which produced the film.

Horror creature feature “The Tank,” directed by Scott Walker (Lionsgate’s “The Frozen Ground”), showcases special effects from five-time Academy Award-winner Richard Taylor (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “Blade Runner 2049”). It follows a young family that inherits a long-abandoned house in Oregon only to discover the property lies on top of a horde of terrifying creatures that feed on the living. The film is produced by Walker, alongside Matthew Metcalfe (AMC Networks’ “The Dead Lands”) and is in post-production. Cornerstone Films is handling worldwide sales.

“Little Allan – The Human Antenna” is the animated feature based on the children’s book of the same name, written by Danish comedian Peter Frödin and playwright Line Knutzon. It is about a young boy who helps his lost alien friend repair her spacecraft and return home. The film is directed by Amalie Næsby Fick, whose work includes animated feature “The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear,” and features the voices of Jesper Christensen, Nicolaj Kopernikus and Bodil Jørgensen. Produced by Trine Heidegaard and Thomas Heinsen, the animated film is in production. Worldwide sales are handled by TrustNordisk.

Arna is on track to theatrically release 16 titles a year with a collection that already includes Fox Searchlight’s “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” starring Emma Thompson, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and screens at the Berlin Film Festival as a Special Gala.