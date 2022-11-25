European Disney-Style Feature ‘Argonuts’ from ‘Jungle Bunch’ Team Lures Studiocanal U.K. and Other Major Distributors for Kinology (EXCLUSIVE)

“Argonuts,” a Disney-style family animated feature from “The Jungle Bunch” team, TAT Productions, has lured leading distributors in major markets.

Rolling off the American Film Market, Gregoire Melin’s sales banner Kinology has closed a raft of deals with the U.K. (Studiocanal), Germany and Austria (Plaion), Latin America (California Filmes), Australia and New Zealand (Icon Film Distribution), South Korea (Green Narae Media), Lumix Media (Vietnam), Lev Cinema (Israel) and Merzigo (Turkey). Kinology also sold “Argonuts” to Viva Kids for the U.S. during the AFM where the feature had its market premiere.

“’Argonuts’ boasts a beautiful animation worthy of a studio movie, a compelling original story with endearing characters and an Ancient Greek backdrop that will appeal to both children and their parents,” said Melin, an animation expert who previously sold Luc Besson’s “Arthur and the Invisibles,” “Mune,” as well as “A Monster in Paris.”

The level of distributors that have boarded “Argonuts” underscores the market’s need for independently-produced ambitious animated features.

Based in France, TAT has become a key animation banner in the last 10 years with a track record in high-concept animated content with a global appeal. “The Jungle Bunch” was one of the highest grossing French productions worldwide in 2017 and “Terra Willy,” which traveled to 80 countries, was one of the biggest French titles at the international box office in 2019. The banner last produced “Pil’s Adventures.”

“The Jungle Bunch,” “Terra Willy” and “Pil’s Adventures” have collectively grossed $6.8 million theatrically worldwide.

“Argonuts” will get a wide release in France with Apollo Films planning a roll out on approximately 600 screens on Jan. 25.