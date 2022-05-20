‘Apocalypse Clown,’ George Kane’s Ensemble Comedy, Boarded by Charades, Vertigo Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

“Apocalypse Clown,” an ensemble comedy directed by BAFTA-nominated George Kane (“Timewasters”) has been boarded by Charades for international rights excluding the U.K. which is handled by Vertigo Releasing.

The movie was penned by Shane O’Brien, James Walmsley and Demian Fox from the comedy outfit Dead Cat Bounce. The film is headlined by David Earl (“Brian & Charles,” “After Life”), Natalie Palamides (“Nate — A One Man Show”), Amy De Bhrún (“The Bachelor Weekend”), Fionn Foley (“Dublin Oldschool”), Tadhg Murphy (“Brassic”) and Ivan Kaye (“Gunpowder Milkshake”).

Filmed on location in Dublin and Kildare, in Ireland, the film tells the tale of a troupe of failed clowns and an ambitious reporter who embark on a chaotic adventure of self-discovery after a mysterious solar event plunges the world into anarchy.

“I cannot wait to finally unleash this madness on audiences,” said Kane. “Our writers have crafted an ambitious, relentless and joyously silly script — the likes of which you don’t see much anymore — and our brilliant cast are a total dream ensemble,” he added.

“It’s ‘Three Amigos’ directed by Roland Emmerich. It’s ‘Waterworld’ — on land — with fright wigs. It’s the apocalyptic clown comedy the world didn’t know it needed — but absolutely does,” Kane added. The helmer previously directed a flurry of successful shows, including “Timewasters,” which was nominated for a BAFTA award, as well as “Back” and “Wedding Season.”

“Apocalypse Clown” was produced by Morgan Bushe and James Dean for Fastnet Films (“Black47,” “What If”) in co-production with Namesake Films and Cloé Garbay and Beata Saboova of uMedia. Ed Caffrey and Rupert Preston of Vertigo Releasing, Patrick O’Neill of WildCard Distribution, Celine Haddad of Screen Ireland and John Gleeson and Oisín O’Neill of BCP Asset Management serve as executive producers.

Production investment was provided by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, RTE, Section 481, Vertigo Releasing, BCP, the Belgian tax shelter and Screen Ireland.