Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Almost Love’ Sets 2023 Theatrical Release Date – Global Bulletin

RELEASE

Influential Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap‘s “Almost Love” (“Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat”) is getting a Feb. 3, 2023 theatrical release from Zee Studios. The Good Bad Films production had its world premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival in November. It is an India-U.K. co-production set across both countries and follows two love stories in parallel universes that face challenges of social status, caste, religion and inequality. It stars Alaya F (“Jawaani Jaaneman”) and debutant Karan Mehta.

The film marks Kashyap’s return to the romantic musical genre with composer Amit Trivedi, with whom he memorably teamed on “Dev.D” (2009).

Kashyap said: “ ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ is very close to my heart as it’s something which has taken shape over the years from my conversations with my daughter. It’s my going back to my constant exploration of relationships vis-a-vis the generation which actually defines us and is our future. It’s about love and all kinds of prejudices that plagues it. I feel great to move to the next phase of my life with this film.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, added: ” ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ comes with a unique concept and is helmed by the genius Anurag Kashyap and exudes emotions via Amit Trivedi’s music.”

REBOOTS

Bollywood studio Eros International is teaming with producers Anand Pandit (“Chehre”) and Parag Sanghvi (“Partner”) to reboot two popular films – Rohit Dhawan’s “Desi Boyz,” a 2011 romantic comedy starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles, with Sanjay Dutt in an extended cameo; and Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Omkara,” a 2006 crime drama adapted from William Shakespeare’s “Othello,” starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

Sunil Lulla, chair, Eros Motion Pictures said: “We have often wondered what happened to our favourite cinematic characters and if their journey took them in surprising directions. These films will answer many such questions. We will work together to ensure that the essence of these classics remains untouched even as we infuse new energy and fresh vibrance in them.”