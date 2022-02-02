‘Greenland’ Producer Anton Boosts German Operations With Leslie Chen, Louis Balsan Hires

Producer and financier Anton (“Greenland,” “The Night House”) has hired Leslie Chen as senior VP, international distribution and sales and has elevated consultant Louis Balsan to executive VP, international distribution and acquisitions.

They will be part of Anton’s German office and will report into Paris-based Cécile Gaget, president of international production and distribution. Chen and Balsan will be at the upcoming 2022 Berlinale and European Film Market where Anton is launching international sales on horror thriller “All Fun And Games,” starring Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer, co-produced with AGBO. Anton is also co-selling Claire Denis’ “Both Sides Of The Blade” with Wildbunch, which is premiering in competition at the festival.

Chen was previously AGC Studios’ senior VP of Asian sales and distribution, overseeing big budget projects such Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall” and Pierre Morel’s “Freelance” and has had prior stints in China with IM Global and Huayi Brothers Media Corporation.

Balsan has been consulting for Anton over the last year. Previously, after stints at Europacorp and Funny Balloons, he re-located to Berlin to work with Films Boutique as head of sales, then becoming COO where he oversaw the launches of “Divines,” “On Body & Soul” and “Border.”

Gaget said: “Leslie is one of the most dynamic and experienced sales and distribution executives in our business and has established deep associations in Asia. Louis is an invaluable member of the Anton team and pivotal to its success over the past year, maintaining his strong relationships within the European filmmaking community and with European theatrical distributors. Both executives will play a major role as Anton continues to expand its production and acquisition slate.”

Anton has offices in London, Paris, Berlin and Los Angeles.