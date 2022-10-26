Anonymous Content Launches Sales, Finance Division AC Independent (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading management and production house Anonymous Content (“Spotlight,” “The Revenant”) has launched a sales and finance division, AC Independent. Nick Shumaker, who joined Anonymous Content from UTA last year, will lead the new division which will be overseen from the company’s New York office.

AC Independent will handle the financing, as well as the domestic and worldwide sales strategies for select titles across AC Studios, the premium independent film and TV production studio that sits inside Anonymous Content, as well as the group’s non-fiction projects. AC Independent will also spearhead financing and sales on titles from Anonymous Content’s management division, as well as work alongside the company’s expanding joint ventures.

The new division will also curate select third-party content from top independent producers and directors from around the world.

“Film sales is a collaborative effort, and our paradigm will reflect that across our divisions,” said Nick Shumaker, manager and producer at Anonymous Content and head of AC Independent. Shumaker, who is a well respected film executive with long-standing relationship within the international community, said the new division will “work in concert with (its) creators, managers, producers, executives, and agency partners.” “By better aligning our interests with those of our creators we will facilitate a more advantageous bottom line for all parties from a project’s inception to delivery,” Shumaker continued.

Anonymous Content CEO, Dawn Olmstead, said the launch of AC Independent is an “incredible opportunity to build upon the Anonymous Content flywheel.”

“As we continue to chart the path forward for Anonymous Content and the vision we have for our future as a company, AC Independent felt like both a pivotal and natural addition to everything we offer,” Olmstead continued.

AC Independent will also work closely with Anonymous Content’s president of international, David Davoli, to secure financing and sales for select international television titles.

In the last six months, Anonymous Content has closed several high-profile sales including Tim Sutton’s “Taurus” to RLJ/AMC+; and Einar Film’s Norwegian genre film “Handling the Undead” to Neon.

Other titles whose sales are handled by Anonymous Content include Penny Lane’s “Mrs. America” with Freemantle and Elizabeth Lo’s “Mistress Dispeller” with Submarine, both of which are in production.

Additional deals from AC Independent will be announced in the coming months. AC Independent will unveil its inaugural slate at the European Film Market which will run alongside the Berlin Film Festival in February.

Anonymous Content’s roster, meanwhile, includes “Swan Song” (Apple TV+), “Worth” (Netflix), “Stillwater” (Focus Features) and “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix), as well as the highly anticipated upcoming film, “Foe” (Amazon) starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre.

The company’s TV credits include the recently released “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback, and the upcoming series “Time Bandits” from Taika Waititi, starring Charlie Hunnam.