Anna Kendrick’s ‘The Dating Game,’ Richard Linklater’s ‘Hitman’ Sell Wide for AGC International, Production to Start in October

AGC International, the international sales and distribution arm of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, has revealed a raft of pre-sales on Richard Linklater’s “Hitman” and Anna Kendrick’s “The Dating Game.”

“Hitman” will begin production in New Orleans in early October and “The Dating Game” in Vancouver later the same month.

“The Dating Game,” which marks Kendrick’s directorial debut, tells the chilling true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on popular U.S. dating program “The Dating Game” — and was selected to go on a date with contestant Cheryl Bradshaw (to be played by Kendrick) — before his grisly crimes were ultimately exposed.

As revealed by Variety, action comedy “Hitman,” is based on a Texas Monthly magazine article by journalist Skip Hollandsworth and is co-written by and will star “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Glen Powell. He will play a Houston cop who’s been working undercover as the most in-demand hitman in Houston, until one day he breaks protocol in order to help a desperate woman (Adria Arjona) trying to escape an abusive boyfriend.

“Hitman” has so far sold to Leonine Studios in Germany and Switzerland; SND in France, Sun Distribution in Latin America and Spain; WW Entertainment BV in Benelux; BIM Distribuzione in Italy; VVS Film in Canada; Scanbox Entertainment in Scandinavia; Paradise/MGN in the Baltic States; Kino Swiat in Poland; Selim Ramia in the Middle East; Nos Lusomundo in Portugal; Empire Entertainment in South Africa; United King Film in Israel; Aqua in Turkey; and KCS in ex-Yugoslavia.

“The Dating Game” has sold to Telepool in Germany; Signature Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland; Sun Distribution in Latin America, Spain and Portugal; VVS Films in Canada; Lucky Red in Italy; Roadshow Films in Australia and New Zealand; Mis Label in Scandinavia; AQS in the Czech Republic; Kinowelt in Poland; KCS in Ex-Yugoslavia; GPI in the Baltic States; Empire Entertainment in South Africa; Aqua in Turkey; Selim Ramia in the Middle East; and United King Film in Israel.

The sales news comes after AGC held a widely attended, both in person and via video, double bill presentation with Linklater and Powell, and with Kendrick, in Toronto, conducted by Ford.

Ford said: “At a time when the international theatrical market is still feeling its way back, it’s encouraging to see such strong pre-sales activity on both of these exciting projects. The talent participation in Toronto was certainly a major factor in that strong sales performance and it confirms AGC’s worldview that the international pre-sale model is still an effective one for intelligent, commercial projects with bankable talent and that are presented to distributors in the right manner and at the right budget levels.”