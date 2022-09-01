Ann-Helen Laestadius’ Novel ‘Stolen’ Getting Netflix Adaptation – Global Bulletin

ADAPTATION

Ann-Helén Laestadius’ novel “Stolen” is getting a Netflix adaptation.

Elle Márjá Eira (“The Sámi Have Rights”) is set to direct the feature based on a screenplay by Peter Birro (“Monica Z”). Laestadius will exec produce. “Stolen” will be Eira’s feature film debut.

The film, about a young indigenous woman’s struggle in the face of xenophobia, climate change and the patriarchy, will go into production in Sápmi next year and is set to premiere in 2024.

“I am over the moon!” said Laestadius. “For me as an author it is of course a dream to see my book adapted into a film and reach a whole new audience across the world. And I’m incredibly happy that Netflix – with their reach – chooses to highlight a Sami story in a big way.”

AWARDS

Jully Black, Deborah Cox, Keysha Freshh, Izzy-S, Kardinal Offishall, SATE, Savannah Ré and DJ 4KORNERS are set to perform at The Legacy Awards, the first Canadian award show to celebrate Black talent.

The inaugural Legacy Awards, which will be hosted by Shamier Anderson and Stephan James, will air live on CBC and CBC Gem on Sept. 25. The 90-minute telecast will feature performances, award presentations, and tributes.

Comedian/actor King Bach, TRH Michaëlle Jean and media personalities Arisa Cox, Brandon Gonez, Kathleen Newman-Bremang, Amanda Parris and Odario Williams have already been lined up as presenters with more to be announced soon.

David F. Mewa is the showrunner for the awards, while Tanisha Scott is the creative director, head choreographer, and co-multi camera director and Jordan Rudder is talent producer.

Anderson and James of The Black Academy and Bay Mills Studios exec produce. John Brunton, Lindsay Cox, and Shannon Farr exec produce for Insight Productions (A Boat Rocker Company). Daniel Abrams and Norbert Abrams also exec produce. For CBC, Sally Catto is general manager for entertainment, factual and sports and Jennifer Dettman is executive director for unscripted content.

KIDS

BBC Kids, a partnership between BBC Studios, Switch Media and MTN will launch in South Africa on Sept. 1 offering entertaining and educational family and children’s content for ages 0-12.

South Africa is the fourth market to launch the ad-free BBC Kids following Australia, the U.S. and Taiwan.

Aimed at children from pre-school through to primary school, BBC Kids will air shows including “Hey Duggee,” “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” and “Horrible Histories.”

“BBC Kids provides parents with a go-to, trusted destination for award-winning children’s programming that can be accessed anytime, anywhere,” said Nick Percy, president for global markets at BBC Studios. “With inspiring, educational and exciting shows for pre-schooler and older children at their fingertips, BBC Kids will be a welcome addition for families in South Africa and in Taiwan.”