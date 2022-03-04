Angelina Jolie Signs Wide-Ranging Deal With Fremantle, ‘Without Blood’ Set as First Project

Director, Oscar-winning actor and special envoy for the UN refugee agency, Angelina Jolie has signed a three-year international filmmaking agreement with producer and distributor Fremantle.

Under the agreement, effective immediately, Jolie and Fremantle will jointly develop a “sophisticated, powerful, and internationally focused slate of feature films, documentaries, and original series in which she will produce, direct, and/or star – based on each individual project,” Fremantle said in a statement.

First up under the deal is “Without Blood,” which Jolie will direct and produce this May in Italy. Jolie adapted the script from the bestselling novel by Alessandro Baricco, a fable about war, revenge, memory, and healing.

The deal also extends into local language projects in partnership with Fremantle’s production companies and filmmaking talent operating in 26 territories around the world and includes supporting other writers and directors regionally to help them get their projects made.

Jolie and Fremantle are also working on upcoming feature projects, documentaries and original series that will be revealed soon.

Along with Fremantle global CEO Jennifer Mullin and Andrea Scrosati, group COO and continental Europe CEO, Lorenzo De Maio of De Maio Entertainment will be a strategic advisor and partner across the slate.

Jolie said: “To have the freedom to tell important stories and bring them to a global audience is at the heart of this agreement with Fremantle. I am excited to be working with such a passionate and forward-looking team that has an international perspective.”

Mullin added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Angelina, joining creative forces in the next phase of her extraordinary career as a producer, director, actor and humanitarian. Fremantle and Angelina share the passion and ambition of telling compelling stories from everywhere in the world, for everyone in the world. We embrace and support the creative independence of our partners and look forward to working with Angelina to bring powerful and unique stories to a global audience.”

Jolie is represented by WME and attorneys Robert Offer and Lindsey Strasberg at Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern LLP.