Ana de Armas to be Honored at Deauville – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL

Ana de Armas will be honored with the Hollywood Rising-Star Award at the Deauville American Film Festival (Sept. 2-11). After it debuts at Venice, her latest film “Blonde,” where she plays Marilyn Monroe, will have its French premiere at the festival, with her and director Andrew Dominik in attendance.

Cuban born actor de Armas’s star has been in the ascendant and she has worked with several noted filmmakers including Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner 2049”), Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”), Olivier Assayas (“Wasp Network), Cary Joji Fukunaga (“No Time to Die”) and the Russo Brothers (“The Gray Man”).

Past winners of the award include Ryan Gosling (2011), Jessica Chastain (2011), Paul Dano (2012), Robert Pattinson (2015), Elizabeth Olsen (2015), Chloé Grace Moretz (2016), Daniel Radcliffe (2016), Shailene Woodley (2018), Elle Fanning (2018), Sophie Turner (2019) and Dylan Penn (2021).

“My Funny Pages” Cannes Film Festival

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF, Aug. 12-20) has added Cannes titles, Owen Kline’s “Funny Pages” and Annie Ernaux and David Ernaux-Briot’s “My Super 8 Years” to the lineup. EIFF has also revealed that curator Gaylene Gould will serve as jury president for the Powell and Pressburger best film award. Fellow jurors are producer Rosie Crerar and author Sarah Winman.

The jury for EIFF’s Mclaren award for animation include leading animators Bastien Dubois, Jennifer Zheng and Sue Loughlin. The Mclaren short film award jury is led by Sheffield Doc/Fest film program head Raul Niño Zambrano, curator Raymah Tariq and filmmaker Sean Dunn.

Miljan Gogić

INCENTIVES

The Czech government has approved €23 million/CZK570 million ($23.5 million) for film incentives, which will add to the €32.5 million/CZK800 million decided in the original draft budget. The amendment will now be submitted to the Chamber of Deputies. Additional support is expected in 2023 and 2024, according to the Ministry of Culture.

The system solution for film incentives will be divided into two phases. First, the funding will increase by €23 million/CZK570 million and at the end of 2022 an amendment, which will be discussed in August, will enter into force introducing a limit of €6 million/CZK150 million per project.

The second phase is the preparation of the new law which will transform the Czech Film Fund by a major amendment to the Audiovisual Act. The Ministry of Culture is already working on a draft and in Aug. 2022 it will discuss it in an advisory group together with professional associations.

The transformation of the Czech Film Fund is expected to take place in 2024.

This article is published in partnership with online news service Film New Europe, which covers film and TV industry news from across Central and Eastern Europe.

STREAMING

Amazon Prime Video has revealed a second season for “Todo Por Lucy,” a modern and reimagined version of the classic comedy series “I Love Lucy,” which will premiere on Aug. 19 in Latin America and the U.S. Lucy (Natalia Téllez) and Ricky (Daniel Tovar) are the perfect imperfect couple. Ricky wants to get married. Lucy is not ready for that commitment. Moving in together is the middle ground they find.

The series was developed and produced by Endemol Shine Boomdog, who teamed with Elefantec Global to acquire the rights and create an adaptation of the comedy classic. Rights to the format were licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Leonardo Zimbrón (“Get on My Moto”) is the executive producer, while Joe Rendon is the showrunner/director.

Boomdog is also currently in production with “A Beautiful Lie,” an adaptation of Endemol Shine Australia’s modern take on Leo Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina.” Starring Kate del Castillo, who serves as EP via her Cholawood label, the series will launch on Spanish-language streamer Pantaya.